Ghana Marks 69th Independence with a Nation-Wide Run

Accra’s University of Ghana Legon Sports Stadium will serve as the finishing line for this year’s Independence Day Run on Saturday, 7 March 2026, as organisers target a mass mobilisation of Ghanaians through sport in the days immediately following the country’s 69th Independence Day celebration.

The event, organised by Millennium Marathon Sports Company in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Authority (NSA), and the KGL Group, will begin at 6:30 AM and features simultaneous 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre runs and walks open to participants of all fitness levels. Organisers have set a target of mobilising over one million Ghanaians in a collective display of national spirit, positioning the event as a key step toward fulfilling President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of engaging communities through sports and recreation while fostering national unity and wellness.

The event is evolving into a transformative national tradition that aims to go beyond conventional parades and speeches by encouraging mass participation in a vibrant celebration of energy, health, and togetherness. Prizes will be awarded to winners and outstanding performers across the race categories, with medals presented to all participants who complete the course.

Race Director Catherine Morton of Millennium Marathon Sports Company described the March 7 event as a moment for Ghana to take a collective step in affirmation of the nation’s health and shared future. Publicity and Communications Manager Ernest Buamah confirmed that registration is open and can be completed by dialling 80017# from any mobile device or visiting www.millenniummarathon.com.

The Independence Day Run follows the national celebration on Friday, 6 March, when Ghana marks 69 years since Kwame Nkrumah declared independence at the Old Polo Grounds in Accra on 6 March 1957.