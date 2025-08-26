Ghana Marketing Firm Launches Paid Internship for Career Switchers

EchoHouse has unveiled a three-month paid internship program targeting professionals seeking to transition into marketing careers from other fields.

The Big LEAP initiative addresses recruitment challenges facing talented individuals who lack traditional marketing experience but possess transferable skills from other industries. The program specifically targets unemployed professionals and career changers with at least five years of post-graduate work experience.

Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, CEO and Founder of EchoHouse, described the program as combining practical learning with financial compensation. Participants earn money while developing marketing communications skills through hands-on client projects and structured training modules.

The curriculum follows the L.E.A.P. framework covering fundamental marketing principles, creative exploration through live client briefs, practical skill application, and career progression planning. Participants rotate through departments focusing on influence building, experience creation, and brand-led content development.

Dr. Prince Aning, Head of The Echo Academy, explained that progress monitoring occurs through specialized workbooks assessing workplace culture adaptation and role-specific performance indicators. This systematic evaluation helps participants understand professional marketing standards while building portfolios.

The program reflects EchoHouse’s broader mission to expand creative career access for African youth. The agency positions itself as addressing skill gaps in Ghana’s marketing industry while providing opportunities for mature professionals seeking career pivots.

Traditional marketing recruitment often favors candidates with direct industry experience, creating barriers for talented individuals from other sectors. The Big LEAP program attempts to bridge this gap by offering structured transition pathways rather than standard unpaid internships.

EchoHouse operates as a marketing communications agency alongside The Echo Academy, its training division. The combination allows real client work integration with educational components, providing practical experience unavailable in purely academic settings.

The five-year experience requirement distinguishes this program from typical graduate internships targeting recent university graduates. This focus on experienced professionals reflects recognition that career transitions often occur among mature workers rather than new graduates.

Marketing industry observers note growing demand for diverse professional backgrounds as agencies seek varied perspectives on consumer behavior and communication strategies. Cross-industry experience can provide valuable insights for campaign development and client relations.

The paid internship model represents a shift from traditional unpaid arrangements that often exclude professionals who cannot afford to work without compensation. This approach could make marketing careers accessible to broader demographic groups previously unable to consider such transitions.

Program success will likely depend on participant placement rates and career advancement following completion. The structured assessment system suggests EchoHouse aims to provide measurable outcomes rather than general exposure to marketing practices.

Ghana’s expanding digital economy has increased demand for marketing professionals across various sectors. Local agencies face competition for skilled talent while international companies establish regional operations requiring specialized communications expertise.

Interested candidates can apply through the company’s website, though specific selection criteria beyond the experience requirement remain unclear. The program’s capacity and frequency of offerings have not been disclosed.