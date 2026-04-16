Ghana Manufacturing Prices Fall Again as Beverage Costs Hit 15.2%

Ghana’s manufacturing sector recorded a year-on-year producer price decline of 2.2 percent in March 2026, as cost pressures continued to ease across several capital-intensive industries, even as producers in beverage and rubber segments faced rising input costs, according to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The figures, drawn from the GSS monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) newsletter, show the broader economy recorded overall producer inflation of 1.5 percent in March, a slight uptick from 1.4 percent in February. Manufacturing, which accounts for 35 percent of PPI weights, remained in deflationary territory for a third consecutive month, though the pace of decline moderated compared with negative 2.9 percent in February.

The sharpest price drop was recorded in the Manufacture of Coke and Refined Petroleum Products, where producer prices fell 13.9 percent year-on-year in March, easing from a steeper 21.5 percent decline the previous month. Basic Metals fell 11.3 percent, while the Manufacture of Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products, covering cement and related construction materials, declined 11.2 percent. Wood and Cork Products recorded a 9.5 percent drop.

These contractions suggest that producers in heavy industry and construction-related segments are operating with significantly reduced input and output cost burdens. The Construction PPI also eased further, with year-on-year inflation slowing to 0.1 percent in March from 0.3 percent in February, indicating early signs of cost transmission across the building sector.

However, price pressures in consumer-oriented manufacturing tell a different story. The Manufacture of Beverages recorded the highest producer price inflation among all 23 sub-groups at 15.2 percent in March, edging up from 14.8 percent in February, suggesting that input cost increases are being sustained and passed through the value chain. Rubber and Plastics Products recorded inflation of 8.3 percent, while Leather, Textiles, and Electrical Equipment showed moderate but persistent increases.

The divergence highlights an uneven cost landscape within Ghana’s industrial sector. While deflation in petroleum and mineral-based manufacturing could improve the affordability of industrial inputs and support broader production efficiency, sustained inflation in beverage and consumer goods manufacturing indicates that cost relief has not yet reached household-level products.

The broader macro environment adds context to the data. Ghana’s headline consumer inflation fell to 3.2 percent in March 2026, its lowest in over a year, supported by a stable cedi and easing import prices. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) cut its benchmark policy rate by 150 basis points to 14 percent in March, citing firm disinflation, though the central bank has flagged the need to monitor short-term price momentum.

Whether declining producer prices in heavy manufacturing translate into lower consumer costs will depend on supply chain dynamics, import competition, and demand conditions in downstream sectors.