Ghana Manufacturers Embrace Automation to Battle Rising Costs

Rising energy expenses and competition from imports are pushing Ghana’s manufacturing sector toward a technological turning point, with businesses increasingly adopting automation systems they once considered optional luxuries.

Samuel Adjei, Head of the Automobile Department at the Opportunity Industrialization Technical Institute (OITI), says local manufacturers particularly in automotive, food processing, and metal fabrication are integrating robotics, computer-aided manufacturing, and process automation to survive in an increasingly challenging business environment.

“Automation is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Adjei explained in an interview. “Manufacturers in Ghana are realizing that to cut costs, improve quality, and meet delivery timelines, they must integrate technology into their operations.”

Recent investments bear this out: Springs and Bolts Company Limited, a Kumasi-based automotive parts manufacturer, is acquiring a fully automated leaf spring production line that will triple its daily capacity from four to 12 metric tonnes. The move, backed by British International Investment, represents exactly the kind of technological leap Adjei describes as essential for competitiveness.

The pressures driving this shift are multiple and mounting. High energy costs remain a persistent challenge for Ghanaian manufacturers, while imported raw materials strain margins and labor inefficiencies compound operational difficulties. For many businesses, technology has become the most viable path to remaining profitable.

“In the auto industry, for example, diagnostics, assembly, and even painting are now being supported by computer systems that reduce waste and improve accuracy,” Adjei noted. It’s a transformation that extends beyond automotive into sectors ranging from food production to construction materials.

However, the automation revolution isn’t reaching all corners of Ghana’s manufacturing landscape equally. While some large manufacturers have begun adopting automated systems, small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) struggle with limited capital and technical knowledge. That gap threatens to widen the competitiveness divide between well-resourced firms and smaller local producers.

“Many SMEs still operate manually because of the initial cost of automation,” Adjei acknowledged. “But the truth is, in the long run, investing in smart systems reduces costs and increases output. We must start viewing automation as an investment, not an expense.”

Technical training institutions like OITI are responding by developing curricula focused on mechatronics, auto-electronics, and digital manufacturing—skills essential for operating and maintaining automated production systems. “It’s not just about building factories; it’s about building competence,” Adjei emphasized. “Factories need skilled operators, programmers, and maintenance engineers who understand how to run automated systems efficiently.”

The skills gap represents both challenge and opportunity. While Ghana faces youth unemployment concerns, industries simultaneously struggle to find workers with adequate digital and technical competencies. Automation doesn’t necessarily eliminate jobs, Adjei argues, but it fundamentally changes their nature—shifting demand from manual labor toward skilled technicians managing systems, analyzing data, and optimizing performance.

He called for government support through targeted tax incentives and funding mechanisms to help manufacturers absorb automation costs. “If the government can help cushion the cost of adopting technology through tax reliefs or access to affordable credit, it will accelerate the shift toward modern manufacturing,” he said.

Industry observers suggest automation could boost productivity by up to 30 percent over the next decade, though realizing that potential requires pairing investments with robust skills training and reliable power supply a combination that remains elusive in parts of the country.

The stakes extend beyond individual company competitiveness. Ghana’s position within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) depends partly on how quickly its manufacturing sector adopts modern production technologies. “If we modernize our factories, we’ll not only reduce imports but also become a hub for quality, efficient, and affordable products made in Ghana,” Adjei argued.

The challenge lies in execution. Technical training must align closely with industry needs—”The classroom must reflect what happens on the factory floor,” Adjei insisted—while infrastructure limitations like power reliability can undermine even the most sophisticated automation systems.

For Ghana’s manufacturers, the question isn’t whether to automate but how quickly they can afford to do so. Those who move first gain competitive advantages; those who delay risk becoming uncompetitive against both imported goods and more technologically advanced regional competitors.