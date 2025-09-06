Ghana Mango Exports Surge to Record US$75 Million in 2024

UK remains top destination as Ghana climbs global rankings despite post-harvest challenges

Ghana achieved record mango export earnings of US$75 million in 2024, representing a 21% increase from the previous year’s US$62.05 million, according to new statistics from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

The Ghana Export Promotion Centre has confirmed that export earnings grew significantly from US$62.05 million in 2023 to the record US$75 million in 2024, marking sustained growth in one of the country’s key agricultural export sectors.

The United Kingdom maintained its position as the largest importer of Ghanaian mangoes, with trade to this market expanding by 21% between 2020 and 2024. The UK imported US$286.95 million worth of mangoes globally in 2024, ranking fourth among the world’s top mango importers after the United States, China, and the Netherlands.

Ghana secured the 13th position among global mango exporters in 2024, while establishing itself as the second-largest supplier to the UK market after Brazil. On the African continent, Ghana maintained its second-place ranking behind Egypt, demonstrating competitive strength in regional agricultural exports.

Performance across European markets showed mixed results, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in Ghana’s export diversification strategy. Exports to Belgium declined significantly, recording a 14% drop in quantity and 16% decrease in value between 2020 and 2024, suggesting market-specific challenges that require targeted intervention.

Conversely, Ghana achieved growth in Germany and the Netherlands, while Switzerland showed promising recovery with 17% growth in 2024 following several years of decline. These varied outcomes underscore the importance of market-specific strategies for sustained export growth.

Global mango demand has remained robust, with international imports rising 3% over the past five years. The United States leads global demand with 23.2% market share, followed by China at 15.6%, Netherlands at 6.9%, UK at 6.6%, and Germany at 6.1%, creating substantial opportunities for efficient producers.

Historical data shows Ghana’s consistent progress, with mango exports growing 28% between 2020 and 2021 to reach USD 64.6 million, demonstrating sustained momentum in the sector. The current achievement represents continued expansion of this growth trajectory.

Industry stakeholders acknowledge that Ghana could achieve significantly higher export volumes if post-harvest challenges were adequately addressed. Poor storage facilities, inadequate transport systems, and insufficient processing infrastructure continue limiting the country’s ability to maximize its agricultural potential.

GEPA has urged Ghana to diversify mango export destinations, particularly targeting Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Nigeria. The agency identifies Nigeria as offering particular comparative advantages due to geographical proximity, shared language, and favorable tariff arrangements, making it a natural extension market for Ghanaian producers.

The proximity advantage with Nigeria could be transformative for Ghana’s mango sector, as reduced transportation costs and cultural familiarity could enable competitive pricing while maintaining quality standards. Regional trade integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area may further enhance these opportunities.

Post-harvest losses remain the most significant constraint facing Ghana’s mango export potential. Industry experts estimate that addressing storage, transport, and processing deficiencies could substantially increase export volumes and revenues, potentially elevating Ghana’s global ranking among mango exporters.

The success in 2024 reflects broader improvements in Ghana’s agricultural export infrastructure and farmer education programs. Government initiatives supporting quality control, certification processes, and market linkages have contributed to enhanced competitiveness in international markets.

The UK mango market itself showed remarkable growth, reaching $267 million in 2024 with a 31% increase from the previous year, indicating robust demand that Ghana is well-positioned to serve given its established trade relationships.

Ghana’s mango sector faces both immediate opportunities and structural challenges as it seeks to capitalize on growing global demand. While export earnings have reached record levels, realizing the sector’s full potential requires comprehensive addressing of post-harvest inefficiencies that currently limit production and quality outcomes.

The government’s continued support for agricultural modernization, combined with private sector investment in processing and storage infrastructure, could position Ghana to achieve even higher export revenues and improved global market positioning in coming years.

As Ghana builds on its 2024 success, strategic focus on post-harvest improvements, market diversification, and quality enhancement could transform the mango sector into an even more significant contributor to the country’s non-traditional export earnings and rural economic development.