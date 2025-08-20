Ghana Makes Major Debt Payment, Establishes Safeguard Funds

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ato Forson, has confirmed a significant coupon payment to domestic bondholders, a key step in the country’s ongoing debt restructuring.

The payment, totaling nearly GH¢9.7 billion, was made on August 19 under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

This latest disbursement brings the total payments for 2025 to GH¢19.4 billion. Dr. Forson stated the government is committed to honoring the terms of its agreement, a move aimed at rebuilding trust with investors and strengthening Ghana’s fiscal credibility after a period of economic difficulty.

In a parallel development, the minister announced the creation of two dedicated sinking funds.

Established in line with the Public Financial Management Act, these accounts—one in cedis and another in U.S. dollars—are designed to serve as liquidity buffers.

Their primary purpose is to ensure the government can meet its future loan obligations, specifically targeting bonds maturing in 2026, 2027, and 2028. Dr. Forson offered assurances to both investors and the public that all future debt payments will be made fully and on time.

Analysts see the combined action of making timely payments and setting up these safeguard accounts as a strong signal.

It demonstrates a commitment to fiscal discipline that could ultimately lower borrowing costs and attract more investment, which is crucial for long-term stability. The big question now is whether this will be enough to steadily restore confidence in the markets.