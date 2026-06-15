Ghana Lottery Group Disputes KGL Comparison, Cites Million Livelihoods

Ghana’s licensed private lottery operators have pushed back against comparisons with KGL Technology Limited’s state payments, arguing the figures place profit-sharing revenues against licence fees and ignore the operators’ wider economic contribution.

The Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA), which represents 29 licensed private operators, issued the statement in response to data showing that KGL Technology Limited paid the National Lottery Authority (NLA) GH¢173.36 million in 2025, while the combined licence fees of the 29 operators amounted to GH¢44.9 million over the same period. That comparison, first published in a statement defending KGL against claims of monopoly, puts KGL’s share at nearly 79 percent of all private payments to the NLA in 2025.

GLOA argued the figures are not comparable because the two parties operate under different arrangements. KGL functions as an NLA collaborator under a profit-sharing structure that ties its payments to transaction volumes, while private operators pay fixed annual licence fees of GH¢1.55 million each regardless of performance. On that reading, the gap reflects different payment architectures rather than a straightforward difference in economic contribution.

The Association also alleged that KGL holds exclusive access to a dedicated mobile lottery platform that gives it a structural advantage in reaching customers at scale. Private operators, GLOA said, cannot access an equivalent channel, limiting their ability to compete in the mobile segment of the market.

Unlike KGL, which relies primarily on digital infrastructure, GLOA said private operators fund nationwide physical networks, point of sale terminals, kiosks, transport systems, maintenance services and administrative operations, that account for roughly 60 percent of their operating costs before winnings, taxes and regulatory payments are considered.

The Association’s most significant claim is the size of the workforce it supports. GLOA said more than one million Ghanaians derive direct or indirect livelihoods from private lottery operations, including lotto writers, agents, supervisors, transport workers and maintenance personnel. Writers receive commissions of 25 percent of gross revenue, and supervising agents earn an additional five percent. GLOA said those payments represent a substantial transfer of income into local economies that headline revenue figures do not capture.

The operators’ overall financial record, however, is uneven. According to data filed with the NLA, three of the 29 licensed operators, SB Business Ventures, Best Chance Lottery Company and Diblo Lottery, made no payments to the NLA at all in 2025. The most productive of the remaining 29 was Luma Facilities Trading at GH¢4.14 million, with most operators clustered between GH¢1.5 million and GH¢2.63 million.

GLOA has called on government and regulators to assess the sector using a broader framework that includes employment creation, tax contributions, infrastructure investment, payments to the Good Causes Foundation and long-term industry sustainability rather than direct NLA remittances alone.

President John Mahama has a committee examining the NLA-KGL contract, a review KGL accepted in January 2025. NLA and KGL had not responded publicly to GLOA’s statement at the time of publication.