Ghana Loses US$54.1 Billion to Illicit Financial Flows Over Decade

Ghana lost an estimated 54.1 billion United States dollars to illicit financial flows (IFFs) between 2013 and 2022, ranking third among the most affected nations in sub Saharan Africa, according to a new report released this week by Washington based research organization Global Financial Integrity.

The losses, driven primarily by trade misinvoicing and money laundering, represent one of the most severe capital leakages on the African continent and continue undermining domestic revenue mobilization and development financing. The findings appear in a report titled Trade Related Illicit Financial Flows in Africa, 2013 to 2022, which estimates the total trade value gap across sub Saharan Africa reached 152.9 billion dollars in 2022.

Trade misinvoicing, the deliberate under or over statement of values on customs invoices, was identified as the dominant channel for illicit capital flight. For Ghana, a major exporter of gold, cocoa and crude oil, manipulated trade transactions have proved particularly damaging to government revenue and economic development.

The report shows that approximately 28 percent of the country’s total trade value was affected by misinvoicing over the decade, exceeding the regional average of 24 percent. This implies that nearly 3 dollars out of every 10 dollars in international trade was implicated in illicit flows.

Illicit outflows rose sharply toward the end of the period, increasing from 4.7 billion dollars in 2013 to a peak of over 9 billion dollars in 2021 before easing to 6 billion dollars for 2022. Ghana’s cumulative losses trail only South Africa at 478.1 billion dollars and Nigeria at 77.7 billion dollars, firmly placing the country among the three most affected economies in the region.

Global Financial Integrity stated that illicit financial flows represent a formidable barrier to Africa’s inclusive growth and economic sovereignty. The organization noted that the continent has effectively become a net creditor to the world, as cumulative illicit capital flight has exceeded its external debt stock.

In trade with advanced economies, South Africa recorded the largest trade value gap at 238.4 billion dollars, far ahead of Nigeria’s 29.7 billion dollars. Côte d’Ivoire followed with 24.6 billion dollars, Ghana at 20.5 billion dollars and Angola with 19 billion dollars. These figures highlight significant mispricing in transactions with developed trading partners in Europe and North America, where complex supply chains and pricing opacity create opportunities for abuse.

South Africa tops the continental list with 478.1 billion dollars in cumulative trade value gaps, accounting for 42 percent of all trade related IFFs in sub Saharan Africa. Nigeria ranks second, followed by Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire at 47.7 billion dollars and Kenya at 47.5 billion dollars. The rest of the top 10 include Zambia at 35.8 billion dollars, Tanzania at 35.5 billion dollars, Angola at 35.4 billion dollars, Senegal at 25.5 billion dollars and Ethiopia at 24.6 billion dollars.

The report warns that high IFFs have severe implications for public services and human development. Countries with elevated illicit outflows spend on average 25 percent less on health and 58 percent less on education than peers with lower losses. For Ghana, the billions lost annually translate directly into funding gaps for schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure while increasing reliance on borrowing.

Across Africa, Global Financial Integrity estimates that tax revenue losses linked to IFFs amount to about 17 billion dollars annually, exacerbating debt pressures across the continent. The organization calculated that no country in sub Saharan Africa made meaningful progress on curbing such losses during the 10 year period under review.

High value commodity exports were found especially exposed owing to pricing opacity and power imbalances between African exporters and multinational buyers. Smaller economies such as Gambia and Comoros, despite modest trade volumes, face some of the highest proportional risks, reflecting deep seated structural vulnerabilities in their economic systems.

To stem the losses, Global Financial Integrity urged governments to strengthen customs capacity, deploy advanced data analytics and tighten legal frameworks to criminalise trade misinvoicing and money laundering. The report also called for establishment of public beneficial ownership registries to expose shell companies. Currently, only 15 African countries have implemented such registries, a gap described as a major obstacle in the fight against IFFs.

The organization emphasized that with decisive action, from tightening trade oversight to reclaiming stolen assets, African nations can significantly curtail illicit financial flows. For Ghana, reversing an estimated 54.1 billion dollars capital loss over a decade is not only a fiscal necessity but a prerequisite for financing sustainable development, strengthening accountability and unlocking long term economic potential.

Previous studies have documented Ghana’s vulnerability to illicit financial flows. A 2014 report by Integrated Social Development Centre on trade mispricing from Ghana’s trade with the European Union and United States estimated 3 billion dollars lost in revenue between 2000 and 2012. Ghanaian researchers found that the country lost an estimated 6.7 billion dollars from gold exports and 2.3 billion dollars from cocoa exports between 2013 and 2016.

An audit conducted into Ghana’s Custom Management System in 2019 revealed 1.8 billion dollars was transferred outside the country for which no goods came into the country. An investigation conducted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office on eight gold export companies for the period 2019 to 2021 revealed a total of 1.1 billion dollars illicitly flowed out.

The Organisation for Economic Co operation and Development estimates that Africa loses as much as 60 billion dollars each year in illicit financial flows. In Ghana, illicit financial flows manifest through money laundering, tax evasion, under invoicing, internet fraud, the extractive industry and the real estate sector. They have also emerged in Ghana’s fishing industry, forex market and imports.

Global Financial Integrity is a research and advocacy organization focused on tracking illicit financial flows, corruption, illicit trade and money laundering worldwide. The organization works to curtail the cross border flow of illegal money and promote transparency, good governance and development.

The latest report analyzed trade transactions between 36 advanced economies and countries across sub Saharan Africa to identify discrepancies that indicate misinvoicing. The methodology compares data reported by trading partners to detect gaps that suggest deliberate misstatement of prices, quantities or product classifications.

Trade misinvoicing typically occurs through under invoicing exports to move capital out of a country while paying lower taxes, or over invoicing imports to justify larger capital outflows while claiming inflated business expenses. Both practices drain resources from developing countries and shift wealth to advanced economies or tax havens.

For commodity exporting nations like Ghana, the practice is particularly damaging because primary products like gold, cocoa and oil represent significant portions of export earnings. Even small percentage manipulations in high volume trades can result in massive revenue losses over time.

Ghana’s position as third highest affected country in sub Saharan Africa underscores the urgency of strengthening trade monitoring systems, enhancing customs enforcement capabilities and implementing technological solutions to detect and prevent trade based money laundering. The scale of losses also highlights the need for international cooperation to close loopholes that facilitate illicit flows.

The government has taken steps to combat illicit financial flows, including establishing the Economic and Organised Crime Office, strengthening the Ghana Revenue Authority and signing international agreements on tax transparency and beneficial ownership. However, the persistence of high losses suggests enforcement remains inadequate relative to the scale of the challenge.

Civil society organizations have called for passage of beneficial ownership legislation that would require companies operating in Ghana to disclose their true owners, making it harder to use shell companies for money laundering and tax evasion. Advocates also recommend stronger penalties for trade misinvoicing and greater resources for investigative agencies.