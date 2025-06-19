Ghana Loses US$11.4 Billion in Gold Smuggling Crisis

A new Swissaid report reveals Ghana lost approximately $11.4 billion in gold revenue through smuggling between 2018 and 2023, with most undocumented shipments reaching the United Arab Emirates.

The findings expose significant gaps in Ghana’s mineral governance and border control systems.

The report documents a 229 metric tonne discrepancy between Ghana’s official gold exports and imports recorded by trading partners during the five-year period. Ulf Laessing of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation noted the actual smuggling volume likely exceeds reported figures, as Dubai’s customs policies don’t require declaration of hand-carried gold. Investigators traced smuggling routes through neighboring Togo, Burkina Faso and Mali, facilitated by weak border enforcement.

Ghana’s tax policies inadvertently worsened the problem. The 2019 implementation of a 3% withholding tax on artisanal gold exports caused a dramatic decline in official declarations. While the government reduced the tax to 1.5% in 2022 and eliminated it this year, smuggling networks had already become entrenched. In 2023 alone, undeclared gold equaled Ghana’s total reported artisanal production of 34 metric tonnes.

Despite being Africa’s top gold producer with $11.6 billion in official exports last year, Ghana struggles to control illicit flows. Bright Simons of IMANI Africa observed that while current officials recognize the governance challenges, reform progress remains slow. The situation reflects broader patterns across Africa, where Dubai continues receiving undocumented gold despite recent transparency measures.

The report highlights how artisanal mining, while providing livelihoods for millions, has become increasingly entangled with organized crime and insurgent groups throughout the region. Experts emphasize that stemming the losses will require coordinated regional action to strengthen tracking systems and border controls.