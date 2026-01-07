Ghana Loses Tax Revenue as GNPC Fails Tax Compliance

Ghana is missing significant tax revenues from its oil sector after the state owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its subsidiary Explorco failed to pay corporate income tax on revenues from their seven percent interest in the Jubilee and TEN oil fields since 2021, according to the latest reconciliation report from the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI).

The 2023 GHEITI Oil and Gas Report, which reconciles production and revenue data for the reporting year, reveals that the non payment stems largely from failure to properly apply ring fencing provisions designed to prevent cost pooling across different petroleum operations. Ring fencing, a fundamental principle in petroleum taxation, requires that the finances of different projects be separated so profits from one cannot be used to offset losses from another when calculating tax obligations.

When ring fencing rules are not followed, it becomes difficult for the state to accurately assess and collect taxes owed, resulting in foregone public revenues at a time when Ghana struggles with debt sustainability, fiscal consolidation and limited budgetary space. Corporate income tax from oil production is meant to support government spending on essential services including infrastructure, education, healthcare and social protection programmes.

The failure of state owned enterprises to meet tax obligations while private sector partners operating in the same fields comply with all fiscal requirements creates equity concerns and raises uncomfortable questions about fairness in Ghana’s petroleum governance framework. As state entities expected to set standards for transparency, compliance and accountability, GNPC and Explorco’s non payment represents more than a technical oversight but a structural weakness in how state participation in the sector is managed and supervised.

Beyond lost tax revenues, the GHEITI findings expose deeper institutional problems undermining effective governance of Ghana’s petroleum sector. The report highlights unresolved overlap between GNPC and Ghana National Gas Company over who should serve as the national gas aggregator, a situation that continues creating regulatory uncertainty and investor risk. Multiple entities claiming responsibility for gas market functions without clear delineation of authority undermines efficient sector governance and makes investors nervous about committing capital to future projects.

The Multi Stakeholder Group (MSG) of GHEITI, a tripartite body comprising government, industry and civil society representatives, has renewed calls for government to formally clarify responsibilities between the two state owned enterprises. The group argues that stabilizing gas market governance and reducing policy ambiguity is essential for attracting investment into gas infrastructure and downstream utilization projects that could accelerate industrial development.

According to GHEITI, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition is working with the Attorney General’s Department, the Petroleum Commission and GNPC to revise relevant legal frameworks. The goal involves making the fiscal regime more flexible, predictable and competitive in a tightening global investment climate where capital flows increasingly favor jurisdictions offering better terms and lower regulatory uncertainty.

Addressing the corporate tax gap has become a priority as government seeks to protect public revenues amid International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported reforms under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme. The IMF has consistently emphasized the importance of revenue mobilization, including from natural resource sectors, as critical to achieving fiscal sustainability and reducing the country’s debt burden.

Government now faces pressure to enforce tax compliance across all operators regardless of ownership structure. The failure raises questions about whether state entities receive preferential treatment that deprives the treasury of revenues that could fund essential public services. When GNPC and Explorco do not pay taxes that private companies must remit, it creates an uneven playing field and undermines the integrity of the fiscal regime governing petroleum operations.

The reforms are being driven partly by approval of the Onshore Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy in 2024, which aims to unlock Ghana’s onshore sedimentary basins for commercial development. The policy introduces a production sharing system for onshore operations, replacing the offshore style hybrid royalty and tax framework that has governed the sector since commercial production began in late 2010. This shift recognizes that onshore operations face different cost structures and risk profiles compared to offshore developments.

The broader context reveals a petroleum sector at a crossroads. Ghana’s oil production has declined in recent years, with output from the three main producing fields falling below earlier projections. The Jubilee field, which commenced production in December 2010, and the TEN fields, which began production in 2016, have both experienced natural decline curves. Meanwhile, the Sankofa Gye Nyame field, operated by Eni and producing since 2017, faces its own production challenges.

Ghana’s total petroleum receipts reached $840.8 million in the first half of 2024, up 55.6 percent compared to $540.5 million in the same period of 2023, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee. The increase was driven by higher crude oil production, which jumped from 22.45 million barrels in the first half of 2023 to 24.86 million barrels in the first half of 2024, along with a 115.5 percent surge in corporate income tax collections from private operators.

However, the GHEITI findings suggest that actual receipts could have been substantially higher had GNPC and Explorco fulfilled their corporate tax obligations. The exact amount of foregone revenue has not been publicly disclosed, but given that GNPC holds carried and participating interests across multiple fields and Explorco manages significant equity stakes, the cumulative tax shortfall since 2021 likely runs into tens of millions of dollars.

Civil society organizations have intensified calls for a total overhaul of Ghana’s natural resource governance framework. Dr Steve Manteaw, civil society co chair of the GHEITI MSG and Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, has consistently advocated for stronger transparency measures and more effective enforcement mechanisms to ensure that all operators, including state entities, comply fully with fiscal obligations.

The current government, which took office in January 2025 with a mandate emphasizing accountability and resource mobilization, faces mounting pressure to address these gaps swiftly. President John Mahama’s administration has pledged to maximize benefits from Ghana’s natural resources while rebuilding economic stability after years of fiscal stress. Ensuring GNPC and its subsidiaries pay the correct taxes, just like any other operator, has become critical for restoring public trust and protecting national interests.

Without clarity on which institution holds ultimate authority over gas aggregation and distribution, and without consistent enforcement of ring fencing rules that ensure proper tax assessments, investors face unnecessary legal and operational risks that could dampen interest in Ghana’s petroleum sector at a time when the country needs fresh capital to sustain and grow production.

The balance between effective state participation that maximizes national benefits and transparent governance that attracts private investment will likely shape the trajectory of Ghana’s petroleum sector in coming years. Whether government can reform institutional arrangements, enforce tax compliance uniformly and create an enabling environment for investment remains an open question with significant implications for Ghana’s economic future.