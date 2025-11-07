Ghana Loses Forest Equal to Edinburgh Each Year

Ghana is losing an estimated 24,800 hectares of forest annually, equivalent to the size of Edinburgh or approximately 37,000 football pitches, according to new research by WaterAid and Tree Aid. The report, titled From Roots to Rivers: How Deforestation Impacts Freshwater Access, warns that widespread deforestation is undermining the country’s access to clean water and threatening the health and livelihoods of millions.

The study examined satellite data collected between 2013 and 2025 and found a direct relationship between forest loss and the decline in both quality and availability of freshwater across West Africa. In Ghana, deforestation is linked to deteriorating water quality, leaving many rural and peri urban communities increasingly vulnerable to unsafe drinking water.

Ghana’s annual vegetation loss has destroyed valuable ecosystems that once filtered pollutants, protected soil from erosion and regulated rainfall. As tree cover declines, rainfall flows directly over exposed soil into rivers and streams, carrying sediment, waste and agricultural runoff that contaminates water sources. The long term consequence is a reduction in the amount of safe water available for household use, irrigation and livestock.

Across Ghana, Nigeria and Niger, the report estimates that more than 122 million people, about 45 percent of the combined population, face risks from unsafe surface water. In Ghana alone, nearly 38 percent of the population live in high risk areas where water quality is deteriorating rapidly. While Nigeria and Niger experience more pronounced losses in surface water, Ghana’s challenge is distinct because even where water remains available, it is increasingly unsafe to drink.

The study’s satellite analysis showed that the loss of every 1,000 hectares of forest in Nigeria and Niger correlates with an average 9.25 hectare reduction in surface water. In Ghana, the correlation focuses more on quality than quantity, with deforestation leading to higher sedimentation, pollution and algal growth in rivers and reservoirs.

Illegal mining continues to be a major factor. At the end of last year, the Forestry Commission noted that 34 of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves had been severely damaged by galamsey operations. Water treatment systems are under increasing strain, while rural communities without treatment facilities face rising health risks.

The report warned that this trend could worsen as climate change intensifies rainfall patterns, producing floods and runoff that accelerate erosion in deforested areas. It described a rainfall paradox, in which short term increases of rainfall mask the long term depletion of groundwater and loss of reliable freshwater systems. In many parts of the country, heavy rains cause severe flooding followed by prolonged droughts, further stressing water supplies.

The human impact of these trends is visible in communities that depend directly on rivers and streams for daily survival. In Yendi, Northern Region, residents report that the Daka River, a vital source of drinking and irrigation water, now dries up earlier each year. Tree Aid worked with local farmers to restore vegetation along the riverbank, and the project has already improved soil fertility and water retention, with crop yields rising as new tree cover stabilises the environment.

The report identified unsustainable land use, charcoal production and weak enforcement of forest protection laws as major drivers of Ghana’s deforestation. It called for urgent investment in climate resilient water systems and the integration of forest and water policies into national climate plans. It also urged decision makers to support locally led reforestation initiatives and prioritise equitable access to clean water in rural areas.

Globally, 75 percent of accessible freshwater originates from forested landscapes, and the report warned that Ghana’s continued forest loss could have cascading effects on agriculture, health and biodiversity. It recommended that water management, sanitation and reforestation efforts be treated as one integrated system rather than separate development challenges.

Despite its grim statistics, the research offers cautious optimism. It highlighted Niger’s success in restoring 101,000 hectares of vegetation through planned reforestation, resulting in measurable increases of surface water availability. This suggests that the damage caused by deforestation can be reversed through long term planning, investment and local participation.

The report, released ahead of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) taking place in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, emphasized that protecting forests is not just an environmental priority but a matter of public health, food security and national survival.