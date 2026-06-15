Ghana Loses Diplomat Gbeho, Ex-ECOWAS Commission President, at 91

James Victor Gbeho, who served Ghana as foreign minister, parliamentarian, UN envoy, and head of West Africa’s foremost regional body, died on Saturday at the age of 91.

Family sources confirmed that Gbeho died at a hospital on June 13, 2026, after a lifetime of dedicated service to Ghana, the West African sub-region, and the international community. The cause of death has not been made public. He was born on January 12, 1935, in Keta in the Volta Region, and had celebrated his 91st birthday five months before his death.

The breadth of Gbeho’s career is difficult to compress. He entered Ghana’s Foreign Service in 1959 and spent the next five decades accumulating postings across three continents. His diplomatic assignments included missions in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. He served as Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 1980 to 1990, concurrently accredited to Cuba, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. In July 1994, the UN Secretary-General appointed him Special Representative for Somalia, adding a crisis management dimension to an already substantial record.

Gbeho served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001 under former President Jerry John Rawlings, then represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament from 2001 to 2005, before serving as a foreign policy adviser to the late President John Evans Atta Mills. Few Ghanaian public figures have moved so fluidly between the executive and legislative branches while maintaining an active international portfolio.

His regional career capped that trajectory. In 2010, Gbeho was unanimously elected President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, a position he held until 2012, earning widespread respect for his efforts to strengthen regional integration and diplomacy across West Africa.

Gbeho also carried a family legacy that runs through Ghanaian national life. He was the son of Philip Gbeho, the renowned composer credited with Ghana’s national anthem, and an uncle of the late celebrated broadcaster Komla Dumor.

Tributes from political leaders, diplomats, and international organisations are expected. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.