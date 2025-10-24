Ghana Loses Billions Under Colonial Royalty System, Says Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has urged Ghana to abandon its royalty-based natural resource system, calling it a colonial relic that costs the nation billions in potential revenue.

Speaking at an Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) policy seminar in Accra, Prof. Oquaye described Ghana’s current natural resource governance framework as economically outdated and detrimental to national wealth creation. The seminar, themed “The Dilemma of the 17th IMF Programme and Our Natural Resources, A Pathway to National Development,” examined alternatives to existing extractive industry arrangements.

“The royalty system is a colonial relic that treats Ghana not as a partner but as a subject,” Prof. Oquaye told attendees.

Under current arrangements, foreign multinational companies extract minerals and hydrocarbons while paying royalties between 3 percent and 6 percent of gross production to the state. Prof. Oquaye argued this structure creates a weak fiscal position, depriving Ghana of billions in potential revenue and leaving the economy vulnerable to external shocks.

The former Speaker said government shareholding in major mining and petroleum ventures has been diluted to near zero, effectively making Ghana rent collectors accepting minimal returns while real value is exported. He contended that natural resource wealth including gold, bauxite, manganese and oil should fund domestic capital formation, industrialization and job creation rather than providing mere fiscal relief.

Prof. Oquaye proposed shifting to an ownership-based governance system where the state or designated entities hold controlling stakes in resource ventures while outsourcing technical operations through service or profit-sharing contracts. He cited Norway’s oil model as an example of retaining resource ownership while leveraging private expertise for efficient production management.

The former Speaker advocated establishing a Ghana Minerals Corporation, a state-led investment body to manage national resource equity, negotiate contracts and ensure local participation in the extractive sector. Such an entity could serve as a vehicle for wealth retention, revenue diversification and reinvestment in energy, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Economists and policy analysts at the event agreed the royalty system has limited Ghana’s fiscal flexibility and undermined value addition. With royalties tied to production volume rather than profitability, government revenue fluctuates with commodity prices, exposing the economy to market volatility. An ownership-based model could increase state earnings by 50 to 70 percent from major mining and oil ventures while improving investor accountability and driving local content development.

Prof. Oquaye linked resource governance to macroeconomic stability, arguing that overreliance on royalties has weakened fiscal independence and deepened dependence on International Monetary Fund bailouts. He said sustainable development requires harnessing resource wealth for long-term investment rather than short-term revenue collection.