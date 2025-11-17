Ghana Loses Billions to Trade Money Laundering

Billions of dollars are slipping through Ghana’s international trade system undetected, with recent investigations revealing massive trade-based money laundering (TBML) schemes that bypass customs declarations and foreign exchange records.

Dr. Richmond Atuahene, a banking and financial consultant, has documented extensive evidence of phantom shipments, falsified invoices, under and over invoicing, multiple uses of single import forms, and suspicious foreign transfers. His research suggests both the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division and commercial banks have failed to adequately police these illicit flows.

The financial hemorrhage involves tens of billions of dollars over recent years, according to expert estimates. These losses translate directly into reduced government revenue, weakened foreign exchange reserves, increased pressure on the cedi, and rising inflation that affects ordinary citizens.

Trade-based money laundering operates by concealing illicit funds within legitimate trade transactions. Shipments are over invoiced to move extra money abroad, consignments are declared as low value but sold at market rates elsewhere, or phantom shipments are recorded on paper without any physical cargo moving across borders.

These schemes exploit complex supply chains, multiple intermediaries, and cross-border jurisdictions while capitalizing on weak verification systems and poor data links between institutions. Unlike suspicious bank transfers that trigger alerts, TBML hides within forests of invoices, bills of lading, certificates of origin, and import declaration forms.

Commercial banks have facilitated approximately 20 billion United States dollars in foreign transfers between April 2020 and August 2025 that could not be matched with actual imports, according to investigative analyses. This gap resulted in estimated revenue losses exceeding 22.6 billion Ghana cedis from unpaid duties and taxes, Dr. Atuahene indicated.

Less than two percent of those transfers were linked to actual imports, revealing massive gaps in due diligence. Multiple transfers for the same clients, repeated use of single import declaration forms, and absence of supporting trade documents represented common red flags that often went unchallenged.

The consultant attributes these failures to weak anti money laundering controls, insufficient specialist expertise in trade finance, under resourced compliance units, poor technology infrastructure, and institutional cultures that sometimes prioritized business growth over rigorous checks. While checks existed on paper, enforcement and scrutiny proved insufficient in practice.

The GRA Customs Division faces its own challenges despite holding a crucial role in combating illicit financial flows. Customs services globally act as primary border gatekeepers, positioned to identify, intercept, and disrupt the physical flow of illicit goods and associated funds involved in TBML.

Data fragmentation scatters trade information across agencies and private actors with limited ability to match payments, shipments, and customs declarations. Heavy reliance on manual systems and paperwork creates vulnerabilities to falsification. Limited staff training on TBML patterns, commodity price benchmarks, and complex cross-border schemes compounds the problem.

Reports and studies indicate that bribery and collusion have enabled under declaration and misclassification of goods. High cargo volumes at ports force officials to balance thorough checks against pressure to clear shipments quickly and keep trade moving.

These factors produce mis declared cargo, phantom shipments, and large discrepancies in reported exports. Gaps in gold trade statistics with the United Arab Emirates point to sizeable revenue leakages, according to the research.

The consequences extend beyond abstract financial metrics. Lost duty and tax revenues estimated in the billions mean reduced funding for roads, schools, healthcare, and social services. Large illicit outflows erode foreign exchange buffers and pressure the cedi downward, raising import costs and fueling inflation.

Legitimate exporters and importers face unfair competition from actors using illicit routes to reduce costs. Frequent anti money laundering failures attract international scrutiny, possible sanctions, and higher compliance costs for banks operating across borders.

President John Mahama recently stated that phantom shipments totaling around 42 billion United States dollars had been conducted through main gatekeepers. If accurate, this figure underlines the crisis scale.

Dr. Atuahene identifies the problem as systemic failure rather than isolated incidents. Technology gaps leave authorities without advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, or integrated trade finance platforms to spot anomalies across massive datasets. Information silos prevent customs, banks, the Financial Intelligence Centre, shipping firms, and tax authorities from sharing real-time data effectively.

Investigating TBML requires cross-disciplinary expertise in trade, commodities, and financial crime that remains in short supply. Regulatory enforcement and penalties have been inconsistent, weakening deterrence. High revenue targets, pressure to expedite clearances, and profit motives in banks can all undermine rigorous controls.

The consultant characterizes TBML as a test of state capacity rather than merely a technical compliance problem. Stopping these flows will require political will, sustained investment in technology and skills, and shifts in institutional incentives away from short-term convenience toward long-term public interest.

Ghana can halt this revenue hemorrhage by tightening gatekeeping, integrating data systems, empowering investigators, and holding institutions accountable. Without action, costs will continue hitting public coffers and ordinary households through higher prices and fewer public services.