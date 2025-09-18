Ghana Loses 70% of Road Construction Funds to Interest Payments

Ghana’s road construction sector hemorrhages approximately 70% of allocated funds through interest payments on delayed contractor settlements, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko revealed at the 2025 National Procurement and Supply Conference.

The stark mathematics expose a devastating reality: for every GH¢1 billion earmarked for infrastructure development, only GH¢300 million translates into tangible construction work. The remaining GH¢700 million evaporates into interest charges stemming from systematic payment delays that have plagued the sector for years.

“Surveys show that any amount of money that we pay for road construction, only 30% of that amount is actual work done,” Nyarko disclosed. The revelation underscores how Ghana’s infrastructure ambitions have been systematically undermined by procurement practices that prioritize contract awards over financial sustainability.

The crisis extends beyond simple inefficiency. Recent government audits uncovered that the Ministry of Roads and Highways carried over 800 active contracts into the 2025 fiscal year despite receiving only GH¢2.2 billion in capital expenditure allocation. Many multi-million cedi projects received token allocations of GH¢70,000 – sufficient to legally commit the state but inadequate to mobilize construction equipment.

This chronic overcommitment creates a vicious cycle where contractors begin work without guaranteed payment schedules, accumulating interest charges that eventually dwarf the original contract values. An audit by the Ministry of Roads and Highways found that arrears of GH¢113 million owed to contractors in 2018 had ballooned to GH¢665 million in interest by 2025 due to delays and weak controls.

The financial hemorrhaging has prompted the government to implement sweeping procurement reforms through amendments to the Public Procurement Act. The new legislation mandates that procurement entities cannot commence any procurement without a commitment authorisation issued by the Minister responsible for Finance.

Under the reformed system, no ministry, department, or agency can award contracts without demonstrating secured funding through commencement certificates, budgetary provisions, and formal authorization from the Finance Ministry. The integration of financial controls aims to prevent the reckless contract awards that have trapped Ghana in an infrastructure debt spiral.

“We have enhanced system integration to ensure that only projects and purchase orders that have approved budgets and allotments can obtain procurement approvals to award contracts,” Nyarko explained. The deputy minister acknowledged that while some view the new requirements as bureaucratic obstacles, they represent essential safeguards against continued financial waste.

The reforms arrive as Ghana grapples with broader fiscal challenges that have made delayed payments increasingly common. The government has allocated GH¢13 billion for arrears clearance in the 2025 fiscal year, signaling recognition of the mounting contractor payment crisis.

Industry analysts suggest the procurement reforms, while potentially slowing initial project approvals, could restore credibility to Ghana’s infrastructure sector by ensuring realistic project timelines and guaranteed payment schedules. The success of these measures will likely determine whether Ghana can break free from the costly cycle where infrastructure investment enriches financial institutions more than construction companies.

The deputy minister’s revelations highlight how seemingly straightforward infrastructure spending conceals complex financial dynamics that have systematically undermined development goals. With the new procurement framework now in effect, Ghana’s ability to translate infrastructure budgets into actual roads, bridges, and public facilities faces its most significant test in years.