Ghana Locks In Spectrum Strategy for 2027 Global Radio Conference

Ghana has concluded its second and final national preparatory meeting for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27), positioning the country to present a consolidated stance at upcoming regional forums before the global conference convenes in Shanghai, China, in October 2027.

The three-day meeting, held at the National Communications Authority (NCA) Tower in Accra from March 31 to April 2, 2026, brought together regulators, mobile operators, civil aviation and maritime authorities, academics, and government representatives to refine Ghana’s positions across a range of spectrum agenda items.

The NCA Director General, Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, framed the meeting as both a legal obligation and a strategic necessity, telling participants that their deliberations would shape Ghana’s voice in global spectrum governance. “Your deliberations over the coming days are of critical importance. They must be informed by both technical expertise and strategic foresight,” he said.

Deputy Director of the Engineering Division, Mrs. Naa Amorkor Asihene, provided delegates with a detailed overview of the WRC-27 preparatory cycle, explaining that the conference outcomes would directly affect how Ghana contributes to regional engagements with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Telecommunication Union (ATU).

Discussion during the three-day session covered Fixed-Satellite Services, Broadcasting-Satellite Services, Mobile and Radiolocation Services, Mobile-Satellite Services, Science Services, and Article 22 of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations.

The outcomes of the Accra meeting will feed into the third ECOWAS and ATU preparatory sessions, which will collectively shape Africa’s common position before WRC-27 opens in Shanghai. The global conference, organised every three to four years by the ITU’s Radiocommunication Bureau (ITU-R), serves as the principal forum for revising the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing radio frequency spectrum use and satellite orbit coordination worldwide.