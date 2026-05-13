Ghana Locks Down World Cup Live Broadcast Rights

Ghana has secured live broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a public-private fundraising model, ensuring that supporters across the country can follow the Black Stars on television when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams announced the development on Tuesday at a ceremony held at GCB Bank’s Head Office on High Street in Accra, where the bank presented a GHC5 million cheque to the national team’s fundraising campaign.

“The Black Stars represent the hope of the nation,” Adams said, adding that partnerships with corporate Ghana had strengthened the government’s ability to prepare the team and deliver public access to the tournament.

The GCB Bank contribution is the latest addition to a national fundraising drive the government launched to reduce pressure on the state budget while building deeper private sector investment in Ghana’s sports sector. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation formally appointed GCB Bank as the collection bank for the Ghana Sports Fund, a long-term vehicle designed to finance sports development beyond one-off campaigns.

Adams confirmed that negotiations for the broadcast rights have been concluded and matches will air live across selected media platforms, though he did not name the specific stations. The development follows a broader push to build national momentum ahead of what will be Ghana’s fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

GCB Bank Board Chairman Professor Joshua Alabi described the donation as a reflection of the bank’s belief in sport as a force for national unity, while Managing Director Farihan Alhassan framed the contribution within the bank’s broader mandate to support social cohesion through strategic partnerships.