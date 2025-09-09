Ghana Local Authorities Association Condemns Fatal Mining Clashes

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has condemned violent clashes at Mpatuam that killed an assemblyman and resident, demanding transparent investigation into the Tuesday tragedy.

NALAG’s Ashanti Regional chapter described the deaths as “a painful loss” to both families and Ghana’s local governance structure while calling for full-scale investigation by the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies.

The association strongly condemned the incident that left Samson Danquah, Assemblymember for Aboabo Tetekaaso, and a community resident dead during clashes between soldiers and protesters at Asanko Gold Mines in Amansie West District.

“The death of an elected local representative, who was serving his people and contributing to the development of his community, is not only a painful loss to his family but also to the entire local governance structure in Ghana,” NALAG stated in its official response.

The organization extended condolences to bereaved families, the people of Mpatuam, and the entire Amansie West District while expressing solidarity during these difficult times.

NALAG raised concerns about community security, stating it was unacceptable for residents and state security agencies to clash in such manner, leading to avoidable deaths.

The association called on relevant state authorities, particularly the Ghana Police Service, Ministry of the Interior, and other security stakeholders to immediately launch a full-scale, transparent, and independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic events.

“The perpetrators of this act must be identified and brought to justice without fear or favor, in order to restore public trust and assure our citizens of their safety,” NALAG emphasized in its statement.

The organization urged government and security agencies to strengthen proactive engagement with local leaders and communities, especially in conflict-prone areas, to prevent future occurrences.

NALAG stressed that the safety of citizens and sanctity of human life must remain paramount while reaffirming its commitment to promoting peace, justice, and security in communities.

The association appealed for calm among residents while due process takes its course, emphasizing the importance of allowing proper investigation procedures to proceed.

The violent confrontation erupted after youth protesters displayed the body of a community member allegedly assaulted by soldiers the previous day, with the assemblyman reportedly attempting to calm the situation when soldiers opened fire.

Local residents have expressed outrage over what they describe as repeated killings linked to the mining company and associated security personnel, calling on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in escalating tensions.

The incident highlights growing tensions between mining communities and security forces in Ghana’s gold-rich regions, where residents frequently complain about inadequate compensation and heavy-handed security responses.

NALAG’s condemnation reflects broader institutional concerns about the deteriorating relationship between mining operations and local communities, particularly regarding the use of force by security personnel.

The association’s call for strengthened engagement with local leaders suggests recognition that current communication channels between authorities and communities may be insufficient to prevent such tragedies.

Ghana’s mining regions have experienced increasing unrest as communities demand greater benefits from mineral extraction while expressing concerns about environmental degradation and social disruption.

The death of an elected local representative has heightened concerns about the safety of community leaders attempting to mediate between residents and security forces during mining-related disputes.

NALAG’s emphasis on transparent investigation reflects the need to restore public confidence in security agencies’ accountability and proper use of force protocols in civilian encounters.