Ghana Links Climate Action to Water and Sanitation for Vulnerable Communities

Ghana is strengthening its climate response by prioritizing clean water and sanitation services for underserved communities, recognizing these basic needs as essential tools for building resilience against worsening environmental threats.

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources recently convened sector stakeholders to shape a WASH Sector Action Plan that will guide the country’s climate commitments up to 2035. The initiative aims to ensure Water, Sanitation and Hygiene interventions respond directly to lived realities of households, particularly those in informal settlements, flood-prone districts and peri-urban growth areas.

For many households in Ghana’s low-income settlements, access to clean water, reliable sanitation and safe waste management remains a daily struggle. As climate change intensifies droughts, floods and disease outbreaks, these vulnerabilities are deepening, with women and children often bearing the burden of securing water and managing household sanitation under worsening conditions.

Mohammed Gyimah, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, emphasized that strengthening Ghana’s climate response requires cross-sector collaboration and evidence-based planning. He noted the workshop provided an opportunity to define sectoral priorities and identify practical pathways for integrating climate action into WASH services.

Workshop participants highlighted that climate-resilient WASH planning must reflect community challenges such as water points drying up during peak heat periods, flooding contaminating drinking water sources, crowded urban communities lacking toilet facilities, and poor waste management contributing to cholera and sanitation-related diseases. Stakeholders emphasized that local participation and district-level decision-making must be central to designing and monitoring solutions.

Research data suggests that poor quality water and sanitation account for approximately 70 percent of all diseases in Ghana, with diarrhoea causing 25 percent of deaths among children under five years old, and roughly 1,000 under-five deaths annually attributed to polluted water sources.

The new action plan seeks to mobilize climate finance linked to measurable WASH outcomes, improve coordination between government agencies and partners, strengthen capacity of district assemblies to deliver sustainable services, and enhance transparency and accountability in expenditure and results. Persistent funding gaps, fragmented institutional mandates and inconsistent service delivery continue to hinder progress in the WASH sector.

The outputs of the workshop will contribute directly to Ghana’s NDCs 3.0, extending the country’s targets to 2035 in line with international frameworks, while simultaneously enhancing the ambition of commitments and unlocking finance at scale. The plan will form part of Ghana’s updated climate priorities under the revised Nationally Determined Contributions expected to guide resilience investments through 2035.

With the relaunch of Ghana National Sanitation Day in September 2025, the allocation of 80 percent of the District Assemblies Common Fund toward sanitation, and the implementation of the Ghana WASH Compact framework, Ghana continues to advance toward clear and measurable goals. These include achieving universal access to safe water by 2030, drastically reducing open defecation, and ensuring adequate WASH services in all schools and health facilities.

The workshop recommendations are undergoing technical review ahead of inclusion in the national climate framework. Once finalized, the WASH Sector Action Plan will guide collaboration among government, utilities, civil society organizations and local communities, treating clean water, safe sanitation and efficient waste management as central pillars of climate adaptation rather than optional social services.