Ghana Link Challenges CSOs to Prove ICUMS Failures

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd has rejected the latest round of allegations against its Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), demanding that critics produce concrete evidence of system failures after two civil society organisations publicly accused the platform of being unreliable and disruptive to trade at Ghana’s ports.

The New Voter Forum (NVF) and the Democratic Credentials Network Ghana (DCN-Ghana) raised the concerns at a joint press conference on June 3, 2026, at the International Press Centre in Accra. Speaking for the groups, NVF Lead Governor Conqueror M. Korto alleged that frequent system downtime on ICUMS delays cargo clearance, raises business costs, and weakens Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub. He added that traders continue to incur demurrage charges even during outages, describing the arrangement as economically damaging.

Ghana Link responded by challenging the groups to name a single verified instance of system-wide downtime since January 2026. The company said no dates, incident reports, technical assessments, affected transaction records or confirmations from port operators had been presented to back the claims, and argued that disruptions of the scale being alleged would inevitably have left a documented trail.

“Any claim that the system is dysfunctional must therefore be backed by clear evidence, not empty allegations designed to mislead the public,” the company stated.

In its defence, Ghana Link pointed to the commissioning of its new Kumasi Tier IV Data Centre, built to eliminate single points of failure through fault-tolerant architecture. The facility secured ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification on February 24, 2026, awarded by CertiTrust following an independent audit, validating its information security management systems. The company said the successful migration of all critical systems to the new facility was completed without any service interruption.

The rebuttal follows a pattern of recurring disputes over ICUMS reliability. In March 2026, both Star Oil Ghana and state-owned GOIL PLC publicly attributed fuel supply disruptions to ICUMS downtime, claims Ghana Link also flatly rejected, tracing the actual cause to the National Petroleum Authority’s own database management system.

The Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders had separately raised concerns as recently as September 2025 over what it described as recurring network disruptions slowing clearance at Ghana’s ports.

Ghana Link warned that politically motivated narratives about national digital infrastructure risk undermining public confidence in systems critical to revenue mobilisation and trade facilitation. The company said it remains open to constructive engagement with customs officials, freight forwarders, policymakers and civil society on strengthening port service delivery.