Ghana Link Assures Stakeholders of Major ICUMS Upgrade to Address System Downtimes

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has reassured importers, exporters, and freight forwarders that ongoing challenges with intermittent system downtimes are being resolved through a comprehensive upgrade of the platform.

In a statement, the company acknowledged recent concerns raised by stakeholders over disruptions in the system, which is central to Ghana’s trade facilitation infrastructure. Ghana Link said its technical teams, working with key stakeholders, have identified the root causes of the problems and are implementing decisive solutions.

The upgrade, currently underway, is expected to expand the system’s capacity and resilience to handle the sharp increase in data traffic driven by Ghana’s rising trade volumes. Ghana Link further disclosed that it is collaborating with Internet Service Providers to secure a more stable and reliable internet backbone for ICUMS, ensuring users enjoy faster and uninterrupted service.

“All things being equal, the comprehensive improvements being executed around the clock will be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025,” the statement read. “Once finalised, they will significantly enhance performance and eliminate the recurring issues experienced by stakeholders.”

The company appealed for patience and understanding from importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and shipping lines, stressing that stakeholder confidence has been central to the success of ICUMS.

Ghana Link emphasised its commitment to delivering a world-class trade facilitation system that boosts efficiency, transparency, and government revenue mobilisation while supporting economic growth.