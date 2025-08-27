Ghana Licenses 78 Internet Providers, Half Remain Dormant

Ghana’s telecommunications regulator has revealed that nearly half of the country’s licensed internet service providers are not actively serving customers, despite holding valid operating permits.

The National Communications Authority disclosed the figures as part of its latest industry transparency initiative.

According to regulatory data released for the second quarter of 2025, only 42 of 78 licensed internet companies are currently operational. The remaining 36 providers maintain valid licenses but have ceased or suspended service delivery to consumers and businesses.

The authority categorizes internet operators into several distinct licensing classes. Standard internet and data service providers represent the largest group, with 38 companies holding permits in this category, though only a portion remain active in the market.

Four companies operate under specialized internet hotspot licenses, all of which are currently providing services. These operators face geographic restrictions, limiting coverage to three administrative districts unless they upgrade to full service provider status.

One rural internet service license has been issued but the company has not yet begun operations, according to NCA records. Rural licenses target underserved areas where commercial viability may be challenging for traditional operators.

Active providers include established names like MainOne Cable, Vodacom Business Ghana, and Africa Online, alongside newer entrants such as Tizeti Network Ghana and Dynamic Data Solutions. The mix reflects both international operators and domestic companies competing in Ghana’s internet market.

Internet service licenses remain valid for five-year periods, during which operators must maintain regulatory compliance to continue operations. Companies may utilize licensed or unlicensed radio frequencies depending on their service delivery model and coverage areas.

The NCA noted that some licensing applications require additional spectrum allocation, which attracts separate fees beyond standard regulatory charges. This process can affect the timeline and cost for companies seeking to launch internet services.

Officials said the updated licensing information aims to improve market transparency and help consumers identify legitimate service providers. The telecommunications sector has experienced significant growth as digital services expand across Ghana’s economy.

The regulator maintains detailed records including operational status and contact information for all licensed providers, making this data available to support industry oversight and consumer protection efforts.