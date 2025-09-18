Ghana Lending Rate Drops to 24.15% in August

Commercial banks reduce borrowing costs as policy rate cuts create room for further credit easing following September's 350 basis point reduction

Ghana’s average lending rate dropped significantly to 24.15% in August 2025, down from 26.59% in July, marking the lowest level in more than a year as commercial banks transmitted monetary policy easing to borrowers across the economy.

The sharp decline reflects improving liquidity conditions and sustained disinflation momentum that enabled financial institutions to reduce loan charges after months of elevated borrowing costs that constrained private sector credit growth.

Commercial banks have been gradually reducing lending rates since March 2025, with the average rate falling more than six percentage points from the 30.79% recorded in August 2024. The sustained decline demonstrates the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission as banks respond to central bank rate reductions.

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee delivered a historic 350 basis point rate cut Wednesday, reducing the benchmark policy rate from 25% to 21.5%, creating additional scope for commercial banks to further lower lending rates in coming months.

The aggressive policy easing, announced after the MPC’s 126th meeting, follows sustained disinflation that has driven inflation down to 11.5% in August from over 50% at its peak in 2023. Central bank officials cited the steady decline in inflationary pressures as justification for the substantial rate reduction.

The policy rate cut aims to spur commercial banks to extend more affordable credit to businesses and households, stimulating economic activity and supporting job creation across the country. Lower borrowing costs should particularly benefit small and medium enterprises that have faced credit constraints during the high interest rate environment.

Some commercial banks have already begun implementing more competitive rates, with GCB Bank reducing its base rate to 22.75% from 26.0%, positioning itself as the bank with the lowest base rate while competitors maintain rates between 27% and 29%.

The Ghana Association of Banks had earlier indicated that lending rates would begin falling from August 6, 2025, reflecting coordinated sector response to improved macroeconomic conditions and central bank guidance.

Consumer lending markets are expected to experience significant relief, with personal loans, mortgages, and vehicle financing becoming more accessible to ordinary Ghanaians. Financial analysts predict this could stimulate domestic consumption and housing market activity, providing additional momentum to economic recovery.

The lending rate decline comes alongside cedi appreciation that reached 21.0% against the US dollar through September 12, 2025, according to central bank data. Currency stability has reduced foreign exchange-related risks that previously contributed to elevated lending rates.

Private sector credit growth has shown signs of recovery as borrowing costs have declined, with businesses increasingly accessing bank financing for working capital and expansion projects. The improved credit environment supports government efforts to revive economic growth through private sector participation.

However, banks face potential pressure on net interest margins if lending rates decline faster than deposit rates, requiring careful balance between competitive pricing and profitability maintenance. Some institutions may prioritize volume growth over margin preservation as credit demand recovers.

The central bank’s aggressive easing cycle reflects confidence in Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilization progress under the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Credit Facility program. Sustained fiscal discipline and external sector improvements have created space for accommodative monetary policy.

Treasury bill rates have also declined substantially, with 91-day bills trading around 27.73% in recent auctions compared to much higher levels earlier in the year. Government borrowing cost reductions complement commercial lending rate declines in supporting overall credit market improvements.

Industry observers expect further lending rate reductions as banks compete for market share in an improving economic environment. The combination of policy rate cuts, inflation decline, and currency stability creates favorable conditions for sustained credit market recovery.

The August lending rate data demonstrates successful monetary policy transmission, with commercial banks responding appropriately to central bank signals while maintaining adequate risk assessment standards. Continued rate declines should support broader economic recovery efforts.