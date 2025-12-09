By Perdita Agyarko

When the sun rose over Accra on 9 December 2025, the city felt electric. More than 300 health leaders—ministers, investors, CEOs and visionaries—gathered under the banner “Catalysing Africa’s Health Revolution.” The air buzzed with the promise of a continent ready to write its own health story.

President John Dramani Mahama stepped onto the stage, his voice echoing through the hall. “We cannot be bystanders,” he declared. “Africa must be a participant in shaping its future.” Those words ignited a spark that rippled across the room.

His Excellency John Dramamine Mahama indicated the importance government places on healthcare, leading to the establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCare, a pioneering initiative to support individuals living with chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and kidney failure.

The Fund, the President noted will provide financial assistance for treatments and medications not currently covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), aiming to close critical healthcare gaps for those most in need.

He also mentioned that the Fund is a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and resilient health system, underscoring the importance of equitable access to essential care regardless of income or location.

He believes that building a resilient Heath sector will require strong partnership between governments and private sectors in the various African countries in order to get much investment in building medical infrastructure, equipment, specialist training, and research.

The President bemoaned the continuous dependence of African countries on foreign companies for healthcare equipment making Africa become the net importer of health care equipment and it takes a pandemic for Africa to discover that it has no Heath security.

This, he noted requires commitment from African governments to build strong partnership with the private sector to build industries that will manufacture these equipment.

Beside him, Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, noted. “We are not here to talk about the future—we are here to build it,” he said, eyes scanning the crowd. The message was clear: partnership is not optional; it is the engine of progress.

In the exhibition hall, Siemens Healthineers, Pfizer, the Gates Foundation and a host of innovators displayed cutting‑edge technologies—AI‑driven diagnostics, portable labs and locally manufactured vaccines.

By day’s end, the summit had forged new memorandums of understanding, pledged investments in manufacturing hubs and set a roadmap for digital‑health platforms that will link clinics, labs and governments across borders.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh noted that, “We are here to invest in Africa, and Africa will be great forever,” he declared. The audience erupted in applause, the promise of a brighter tomorrow hanging in the air.

His remarks wadded seamlessly into the unfolding narrative, turning the summit’s momentum into a shared oath. When Africa invests in itself, the continent’s greatness becomes inevitable.

The story of WHX Leaders Africa had just begun, and the continent was ready to write every chapter.