Ghana Leads Global Movement with 5,000 Entrepreneurs March: A World-Record Symbol of Shared Prosperity and Sustainable Development

In a defining moment for global entrepreneurship, 5,000 entrepreneurs from across the world converged today in Accra for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) 5,000 Entrepreneurs March, a world-record-breaking walk championing sustainable development, youth and women empowerment, innovation, and shared prosperity.

The largest Entrepreneurship walk in the World, held under the GEF Theme“The AI-Powered Entrepreneur; Creating a Sustainable Planet,”is a march that stands as a living expression of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and the African Union Agenda 2063 demonstrating how inclusive entrepreneurship can accelerate economic transformation, foster peace, and reduce inequality.

“This is not just a record-breaking march,” said Dr. Joy Smart Francis, Executive Director, Initiatives, Sustainability, and Partnerships of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival. “It is a call to public and private sector participation, multilateral partners, investors, and policymakers to walk together toward a world where innovation creates dignity, equality, and opportunity for all.”

The march precedes the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 (November 21 – 23 in Accra), where 10,000 leaders, investors, and policymakers will convene for a global dialogue on

entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainability. Key events will include the Global Leadership Forum, High-level Opening Conference, International Women’s Congress, and the prestigious Global Recognition Awards.

The 5,000 Entrepreneurs March invites development agencies, bilateral missions, and global institutions to partner in advancing inclusive prosperity across continents.