Ghana Law Students Protest “Unconventional” Evidence Exam Questions

Part One students at the Ghana School of Law have expressed outrage over what they describe as an excessively difficult and unconventional Law of Evidence paper set by the Independent Examination Committee (IEC).

Over 1,400 students, including repeat candidates, wrote the exam on 13 June 2025, with many leaving the WAEC examination hall in Accra visibly distressed.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints, as students claimed the questions deviated sharply from past exams. “I kept closing and checking the question paper to be sure it was Law of Evidence I was writing,” one student posted on X. Another lamented, “They should not call it Law of Evidence again—call it Civil Criminal ADR Evidence.” The exam required answering four out of six questions, but students argued that two were so complex they effectively made the paper compulsory.

This is not the first controversy surrounding the Law of Evidence paper, which historically records high failure rates. Last year, over 300 students reportedly failed the subject.

In response, Ghana School of Law Director Justice Barima Nana Yaw Kodie Oppong acknowledged the students’ frustrations in a statement, urging them to remain resilient. “We appreciate the anxiety this has caused… Challenges test not only your knowledge but also your determination,” he said.

The ongoing Professional Law Course exams, which began on 10 June, will conclude on 27 June 2025, with Part One, Part Two, and Post-Call students still facing multiple papers.