Ghana Law Firm Marks Decade Celebrating Pan African Vision

Africa Legal Associates (ALA) celebrated its 10th anniversary Tuesday at a business breakfast that gathered senior executives, policymakers, and legal professionals at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The event examined how Ghanaian companies can leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for commercial expansion.

The Accra-based corporate and commercial law firm has evolved into a respected legal powerhouse since its 2015 founding by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Nana Adjoa Hackman. ALA now maintains a strong presence in finance, energy, infrastructure, technology, and international business transactions across the continent.

Senior Partner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko delivered keynote remarks urging African law firms to unite and build robust Pan African legal infrastructure capable of supporting the continent’s fast growing single market. He traced the firm’s journey and paid tribute to mentors, supporters, clients, and partners who shaped ALA’s development.

“Today marks 10 years of ALA, and in many ways, the journey began long before the firm itself,” Otchere-Darko told attendees. He recounted his return to Ghana nearly 25 years ago, shaped by advice from family, friends, and mentors, and shared anecdotes about his early days in law school and journalism.

The ALA co-founder revealed the firm was conceived during casual conversations among close friends who jokingly called themselves the “Coffee Shop Mafia.” Planning began in a room at the Family Ventures building, with guidance from several senior legal practitioners who helped transform the concept into reality.

Otchere-Darko explained that ALA was built on a conscious decision to minimize involvement in protracted litigation, which he believes often denies clients timely justice. He described traditional litigation in Ghana as a process that frequently frustrates justice through regular adjournments and systemic delays.

“Corporate clients deserve to focus on their core business, not to spend years locked in court battles. Where possible, solving the client’s problem without litigation is also a form of justice,” the Senior Partner said. This approach has proven instrumental in the firm’s growth trajectory.

He highlighted key expansion milestones, including global advisory appointments and partnerships with leading African legal minds such as Olasupo Shasore, SAN of Nigeria, a partner at Africa Law Practice and Senior Counsel who serves as Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council’s (CWEIC) Nigeria Advisory Board. These partnerships deepened ALA’s commitment to building a Pan African network.

Otchere-Darko criticized the longstanding practice of outsourcing major African commercial transactions, some exceeding US$100 million, to European or American law firms that often rely on local African lawyers while retaining the bulk of fees. He argued that as Africa moves toward economic integration under the AfCFTA, the continent’s legal professionals must integrate and strengthen collaboration.

Over the past decade, ALA has consolidated its Pan African vision through Africa Law Practice International (ALPi), a commercial law network spanning 10 African countries with growing Caribbean presence in Georgetown, Guyana. The firm announced that ALPi is finalizing preparations to open a new office in Luanda, Angola, expanding into Southern Africa’s second largest economy.

Olasupo Shasore, Senior Partner at ALP Nigeria and Co, gave a keynote address commending ALA on the milestone and hailing the partnership between ALP Nigeria and ALA. He expressed enthusiasm about future collaboration between the firms.

Lord Marland of Odstock, Chairman of CWEIC, offered a goodwill message commending the ALA team for building such a formidable law firm within a decade. He encouraged them to take full advantage of the AfCFTA and the Commonwealth’s growing network. ALA is a strategic partner of CWEIC and a member of the Commonwealth Legal Network, which Otchere-Darko co-chairs.

Nana Adjoa Hackman, co-founder and Managing Partner of ALA, highlighted the firm’s journey and acknowledged clients, colleagues, and partners who have provided enduring support since inception. She addressed a gathering that included senior Ghana Bar Association members, business leaders, and key stakeholders from finance and legal sectors.

Hackman reflected on ALA’s growth from its early days in Labone to its current status as a globally recognized law firm. “Somehow, we probably did something right. So, we are here today, and we think we’ll continue to be here in the coming years,” she said.

The Managing Partner described a realization two years into ALA’s life that legal practice is fundamentally a business. She recalled trying to assemble an end-of-year report when it struck her that lawyers often get absorbed in client work and forget strategic growth considerations for their firms.

The firm has focused on thought leadership and community engagement over the past year. Hackman highlighted initiatives including webinars on dispute resolution under the AfCFTA, innovative financing, and joint ventures in land transactions.

ALA’s associates have engaged the public through radio appearances, educating citizens on road traffic regulations and vehicle owner rights. The firm has explored emerging issues such as trust and risk in the artificial intelligence era and plans to host an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) session before year end.

Ebow Brew-Hammond, Partner for Corporate Commercial at ALA, reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to delivering commercially focused legal solutions as the firm marks a decade and looks toward expanded continental influence. He noted that ALA, now part of the ALPi network, has earned recognition in the Legal 500 Global Rankings for strength in Corporate and Commercial, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Dispute Resolution practice areas.

He attributed this recognition to the firm’s core philosophy of prioritizing practical, business friendly outcomes for clients. “At the heart of our practice is a simple ethos: we get it done. Solutions drive us. We focus on results so our clients can pursue their ambitions with confidence,” Brew-Hammond said.

Africa Legal Associates specializes in investment law, energy, financial services, technology, infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution, and international business. The firm is a key member of the ALPi Group, with presence in 10 African countries and Guyana in the Caribbean.