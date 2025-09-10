Ghana Launches US$10 Million Livestock Programme to Slash Meat Imports

Ghana has officially launched the second phase of the West Africa Livestock Marketing Support Programme, targeting a significant reduction in the country’s $375 million annual meat import dependency through enhanced domestic production and regional trade integration.

The four-year initiative, funded by Swiss Development Cooperation with $10 million, runs from December 2024 through October 2028. The programme aims to strengthen livestock value chains, improve animal health standards, and expand cross-border trade throughout the West African region.

ECOWAS launched the second phase on Tuesday to enhance the livestock market value chain, building on substantial achievements from the initial implementation period between 2018 and 2023. The first phase demonstrated measurable success in Ghana’s Northern and Upper East regions, improving beef quality standards, enhancing water and feed accessibility, and modernizing veterinary services.

Minister of Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku highlighted the programme’s transformative impact during a knowledge-sharing workshop in Accra. The results have been remarkable in raising awareness about animal quality while boosting supply of slaughter animals and improving overall animal health, according to ministerial statements.

The initiative represents a strategic partnership between multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector participants, ECOWAS, and international development organizations. ECOWAS Resident Representative Mohammed Lawan Gana emphasized the sector’s critical role in addressing unemployment and driving economic growth across the region.

Deputy Head of Mission at Switzerland’s Embassy to Ghana, Janine Walz, described PACBAO as exemplifying effective international cooperation. Switzerland has committed to supporting the initiative until its objectives are fully realized, demonstrating long-term partnership commitment to West African livestock development.

The programme addresses a critical economic challenge for Ghana, where hundreds of millions of dollars flow annually to international meat suppliers. Current import dependency represents both a significant foreign exchange drain and an opportunity for domestic agricultural sector expansion.

PACBAO’s approach focuses on comprehensive value chain enhancement rather than isolated production increases. The strategy encompasses farmer training programs, processing facility upgrades, veterinary service improvements, and market linkage development between producers and consumers.

The second phase builds on documented successes from initial implementation, including enhanced beef quality standards, improved animal health outcomes, and strengthened connections between farmers and meat processors. These achievements provide a foundation for scaled expansion across additional regions.

Regional integration remains central to the programme’s strategy, with cross-border trade facilitation designed to create larger market opportunities for West African livestock producers. This approach aligns with ECOWAS objectives for enhanced regional economic cooperation and reduced external dependencies.

The timing proves strategic as global food security concerns heighten and regional governments prioritize agricultural self-sufficiency. Ghana’s livestock sector development could serve as a model for similar initiatives across West Africa, particularly given the programme’s demonstrated results and international backing.

Stakeholders view the $10 million investment as catalytic funding capable of generating substantial multiplier effects across Ghana’s agricultural economy. The programme’s success could significantly impact rural employment, food security, and foreign exchange conservation while strengthening regional trade relationships.

The initiative represents a comprehensive approach to agricultural development that addresses production, processing, marketing, and trade facilitation simultaneously. This integrated strategy distinguishes PACBAO from traditional single-focus agricultural development programmes.