Ghana Launches Training Drive for Female District Executives

The government has launched a dedicated orientation and leadership programme for female Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as part of efforts to address the persistently low representation of women in Ghana’s local governance system.

Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, underscored the importance of targeted capacity building for female MMDCEs, describing it as key to deepening inclusive governance and improving development outcomes nationwide.

The maiden Special Orientation and Leadership Development Programme, held in Kumasi over two days, was organised under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies: Unlocking Leadership Excellence in Local Governance.”

Madam Sowah noted that while women continue to contribute significantly to community development, their presence in formal governance structures remains disproportionately low. She stressed that empowering women leaders with the necessary skills, confidence, and institutional backing is crucial, not only for their effectiveness in office, but to ensure governance at the local level reflects the needs of all citizens.

The numbers underscore the scale of the challenge. Only 30 out of 261 MMDCE positions are currently held by women, while representation at the Assembly level stands at just over four percent. The Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024, sets a target of 30 percent female representation by 2026 and 50 percent by 2030.

The training covers practical governance challenges, including public financial management, procurement processes, digital governance, ethics and integrity, and citizen engagement — skills described as essential for effective service delivery at the district level.

Beyond technical content, Madam Sowah highlighted the importance of mentorship and professional networks. She encouraged participants to cultivate lasting professional relationships that would promote knowledge sharing and mutual support beyond the duration of the programme.

With the 2027 District Level Elections approaching, the Deputy Minister called for intensified efforts to bring more women, especially young women, into local governance, urging stakeholders to create opportunities for women to contest and win leadership positions.

Local Government Minister Ahmed Ibrahim, who opened the programme alongside his deputy, described it as a strategic investment in leadership excellence and national development, adding that female MMDCEs play a critical role in advancing grassroots development, improving responsiveness, and deepening citizen engagement.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, noted that the Ashanti Region currently has the highest number of female MMDCEs in the country and pledged continued support for expanding women’s representation in leadership positions.