Ghana Launches Trainer Development for Girls-in-ICT Programme in Upper West

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation has commenced a Training of Trainers exercise for its National Girls-in-ICT Programme at Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa, marking the expansion of Ghana’s digital inclusion initiative to the Upper West Region.

The five-day programme running from September 8-12 aims to equip instructors with technical and pedagogical skills required to mentor girls in information and communication technology across the region. These trained facilitators will subsequently deploy to guide participants in coding, computer literacy, and digital skills development.

The initiative builds on significant achievements, with over 5,000 girls trained between 2023 and 2024 across five regions. For 2025, the ministry targets 3,000 girls across the Volta, Upper East, and Upper West regions, with each region hosting 1,000 participants in in-person training sessions.

The Girls-In-ICT committee has already launched the 2025 edition in the Volta Region, demonstrating the programme’s systematic rollout strategy. The Upper West expansion represents a strategic move to reach areas with historically limited access to digital education opportunities.

The Training of Trainers approach ensures quality instruction delivery across remote regions. Trainers will receive comprehensive preparation covering both technical ICT competencies and effective teaching methodologies tailored for engaging young female participants in technology subjects.

Simon Diedong Dombo University provides an appropriate venue for the trainer development programme. The university, established in 2019 under Act 1001 and operational since May 2020, emerged from the former University for Development Studies Wa campus with a mandate for practical-oriented education.

The programme aims to equip young girls with essential digital skills while inspiring them to pursue careers in the technology sector, addressing the persistent gender gap in technology. This aligns with Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda and commitment to inclusive technological advancement.

The Upper West Region’s inclusion reflects government recognition of regional disparities in digital education access. By establishing local training capacity, the programme ensures sustainable skills development that responds to community needs and economic opportunities.

Trained facilitators will support upcoming regional Girls-in-ICT bootcamps designed to provide hands-on digital skills training. The bootcamp format allows intensive, practical learning experiences that build confidence and competence in technology applications.

The programme addresses critical skills gaps in Ghana’s technology sector while promoting gender equality in STEM fields. Participants gain exposure to coding, computer literacy, and emerging technologies that enhance their educational and career prospects.

The National Girls-in-ICT Programme represents Ghana’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and Goal 4 on quality education. The initiative demonstrates how targeted interventions can address systemic barriers facing girls in technology education.

Success in the Upper West Region could inform expansion strategies for similar programmes across Ghana’s remaining regions. The Training of Trainers model provides scalable framework for delivering quality ICT education while building local instructional capacity.

The timing coincides with increased global emphasis on digital literacy as foundational skill for economic participation. Ghana’s proactive approach positions the country as a leader in addressing gender disparities in technology education across Africa.

As Ghana advances its digital economy ambitions, programmes like Girls-in-ICT ensure that technological progress includes all citizens regardless of gender or geographic location. The Upper West expansion demonstrates government commitment to leaving no region behind in the digital transformation journey.