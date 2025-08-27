Ghana Launches Red Gold Plan to Cut Palm Oil Imports

Ghana’s government is targeting a massive production increase in palm oil as domestic consumption outpaces local supply by five to one, forcing the country to spend over $1 billion on imports in recent years.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture revealed that annual palm oil consumption has reached 250,000 metric tonnes while domestic production languishes at just 50,000 tonnes. This imbalance contributes significantly to Ghana’s food import bill, which exceeds $3 billion annually.

Under the newly announced “Red Gold” initiative, government plans to distribute 1.5 million oil palm seedlings to farmers while encouraging participation in outgrower plantation schemes. The program forms part of the Ghana Tree Crops Diversification Project, designed to stimulate production through better seedlings and expanded cultivation.

The production deficit reflects deeper structural problems in Ghana’s palm oil sector. According to the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, small-scale producers achieve less than six tonnes per hectare annually, far below the standard 18-25 tonnes possible with proper farming practices.

Artisanal millers compound the problem by extracting only 11-13 percent oil per tonne, compared to the ideal 20-25 percent rate achieved with modern processing equipment. These inefficiencies mean Ghana loses potential output even from existing palm fruit production.

“Intensification must be done to double current production to at least 50 percent,” an association representative explained, emphasizing that best practices adoption at farm and mill levels should be prioritized. The technology gap between Ghanaian producers and international standards represents a major obstacle to import substitution.

Import data from 2019-2021 shows Ghana purchased $1.17 billion worth of palm oil products during that three-year period. The Tree Crops Development Authority responded in July by introducing new import regulations aimed at curbing substandard products while protecting local processors and consumer safety.

Industry stakeholders suggest these regulations will also help domestic producers compete more effectively against foreign suppliers. The dual approach of boosting local production while tightening import standards reflects government recognition that market protection alone cannot solve the supply deficit.

Ghana’s palm oil challenges mirror broader African agricultural patterns. Nigeria once dominated continental palm oil production but abandoned the sector after discovering petroleum resources. Today, Côte d’Ivoire stands as Africa’s only net palm oil exporter, highlighting the untapped potential across the region.

The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2025-2028 outlines immediate interventions in the palm oil value chain. Government plans to develop a national industry policy offering growth incentives while supporting the entire production-to-market pipeline.

Success in palm oil production could significantly reduce Ghana’s agricultural import dependency while creating rural employment opportunities. The crop’s versatility in food processing and industrial applications makes it particularly attractive for import substitution strategies.

However, transforming Ghana’s palm oil sector requires sustained investment in both technology and farmer training. The gap between current yields and achievable production levels suggests substantial room for improvement, provided adequate support reaches smallholder producers who dominate the industry.