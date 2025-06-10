Ghana Launches Public Consultation on 24-Hour Economy Plan

The 24-Hour Office has initiated nationwide distribution of its 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+) document to solicit public input on Ghana’s proposed economic transformation agenda.

The flagship program aims to build a self-reliant, industrialized economy through integrated value chains, enhanced workforce skills, and expanded regional trade.

President John Dramani Mahama champions the initiative, which seeks to establish round-the-clock economic activity supported by agro-processing, digital innovation, and infrastructure development. “As a destination, it envisions a Ghana where high productivity sustains round-the-clock economic activity. As a programme, it provides a clear framework to restructure the economy,” stated the 24 Hour Office in its release.

The Office emphasized inclusive implementation, describing 24H+ as a “national mobilisation campaign” requiring citizen and investor participation to drive job creation and reduce import dependency. All stakeholders are urged to review the framework and submit proposals.

Ghana’s economic restructuring efforts increasingly focus on value-addition and export competitiveness amid persistent fiscal challenges.