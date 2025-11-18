Ghana Launches Plan to Create 100,000 Outsourcing Jobs by 2030

Ghana has officially launched an ambitious strategic initiative to create 100,000 international-facing jobs through its growing outsourcing industry. The Business Outsourcing Services Association Ghana (BOSAG) unveiled its five-year roadmap at the Accra Digital Centre, marking a significant step in positioning the country as a competitive global business services hub.

The plan targets young Ghanaians and builds on three years of collaboration among business process outsourcing and information technology outsourcing leaders. David Gowu, BOSAG’s Chief Executive Officer and founding board member, described the evolution from initial discussions to a nationally coordinated movement. He explained that early conversations focused on how Ghana could compete globally in outsourcing and digital services, and those discussions have now materialized into concrete action.

The strategic framework rests on five core pillars designed to transform Ghana’s digital economy. These include raising international visibility and client engagement, driving skills development and talent readiness, promoting local sector capability building, facilitating policy advocacy and public-private alignment, and enabling sector research and knowledge sharing. Each pillar addresses critical gaps in the current ecosystem while aligning with international standards.

Government officials expressed strong support for the initiative. Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, delivered remarks on behalf of the Chief of Staff, emphasizing that the plan represents more than numerical targets. She characterized it as a promise to young people and a commitment to inclusive growth that leverages Ghana’s digital infrastructure, competitive workforce, and strategic location.

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations announced partnerships with global technology companies including Huawei, MTN, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle. Bishop Dr. Samuel Antwi-Gyekyi, representing the Minister, said these collaborations would deliver specialized training modules and accelerate digital skills development. The Ministry is also finalizing legislation such as the Ghana Startup Act, Cybersecurity Regulations, and frameworks for artificial intelligence, cloud services, and digital trade.

International experts attended the launch to provide global perspective and best practices. David Rumble from the United Kingdom and Rolana Rashwan from Egypt, both renowned global business services specialists, traveled to Ghana to support the initiative. Ryan Keilloh, Country Director of Concentrix, and El Hadi Ouadghiri Bencherif, Operations Director and Country Head of Teleperformance, participated in strategic discussions about achieving the job creation target.

Development partners played crucial roles in bringing the plan to fruition. GIZ Ghana, through its Invest for Jobs Programme, shaped the strategic plan and supported BOSAG’s establishment. Ghana Digital Centres Limited, led by Chief Executive Officer Dzifa Gunu, hosted the launch and stressed the importance of nationwide digital infrastructure and training.

The event featured demonstrations of local talent and innovation. MEST Africa’s team showcased the newly redeveloped BOSAG website through a live demonstration, walking participants through the development process and new features. These developers graduated from the GROW program, delivered by Generation Ghana under the Mastercard Foundation’s BOOST initiative. An artificial intelligence innovation capability demonstration by the 4th Industrial Revolution team highlighted emerging technologies and Ghana’s ambition to prioritize innovation in outsourcing services.

A significant milestone occurred with the swearing in of the BOSAG Governing Council, which will steer strategic direction and ensure accountability. Council members include Kojo Hayford as Board Chair, David Gowu, Matthew Darkwa from AmaliTech, Rolana Rashwan, Deborah Asmah from Npontu, Mavis Ampah from Cactus Creek Foundation, and Ryan Keilloh from Concentrix Ghana.

The BOSAG Advisory Board was also inaugurated to provide strategic guidance and external insights. Member organizations include Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana, Generation Ghana, Federation of Global Business Services Associations, Ghana Hubs Network, Soronko Academy, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Association of Business Service Leaders, and Afrika-Verein der Deutschen Wirtschaft.

BOSAG was established in 2024 as the national industry body for Ghana’s business process outsourcing, global business services, and information technology enabled services sector. The association promotes sector growth through skills development, policy advocacy, investor engagement, and ecosystem collaboration. It partners with government, private sector operators, development partners, and training institutions to enhance service quality, strengthen industry governance, and expand employment opportunities.

The organization calls on all stakeholders including government agencies, private sector players, development partners, and global investors to collaborate in building a thriving outsourcing ecosystem. With appropriate investments, policy support, and talent development, officials believe Ghana can achieve its job creation target and emerge as a leading outsourcing destination across Africa.