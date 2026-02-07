Ghana Launches One Humanity Beach Soccer Cup at Accra Stadium

The One Humanity Beach Soccer Cup Ghana 2026 was officially launched on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium Press Centre, marking a significant step towards hosting an international beach soccer festival focused on unity, inclusion and shared human values.

The launch was formally declared by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), who described the event as timely and strategic for Ghana’s sports development and tourism potential.

Laboma Beach in Accra will host the inaugural edition of the tournament from May 8 to 10, 2026, bringing together four men’s national teams in a round-robin format. Ghana and Nigeria have been confirmed as participating nations, with two additional teams to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event is organised under the umbrella of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) led One Humanity Campaign, which promotes unity, inclusion and shared human values through sport and cultural exchange.

Banasco Nuhu Seidu, Executive Director of NASCO Feeding Minds and Lead Organiser, said the tournament represents a long-term vision for sport in Ghana. He emphasized that the initiative goes beyond competitive football to create lasting opportunities for youth development and community engagement.

Yaw Gyamfi Kusi Awere, Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Beach Soccer Committee, said the competition would elevate the sport locally and provide vital international exposure for Ghanaian players while strengthening the country’s place within the global beach soccer ecosystem.

Alongside the tournament, a series of beach soccer clinics, youth activities and community engagement initiatives will be organised for children and young people from disadvantaged communities, using beach soccer as a tool to foster peace, inclusion, respect and mutual understanding.

The organisers highlighted that the event would activate Ghana’s coastline while showcasing the country’s readiness to host world-class international sporting events. The tournament is expected to attract regional and international attention, positioning Ghana as an emerging destination for beach soccer competitions in West Africa.

Beach soccer has grown significantly across Africa in recent years, with several countries investing in coastal sports infrastructure and national team development. The One Humanity Beach Soccer Cup represents Ghana’s entry into this expanding sporting landscape and provides a platform for local talent to compete against established beach soccer nations.

The May 8 to 10 dates position the tournament strategically within the international beach soccer calendar, allowing participating nations to prepare adequately while capitalising on favourable weather conditions along Ghana’s coastline.

Further details regarding ticketing, broadcast arrangements and the announcement of the remaining two participating nations are expected to be released by the organising committee in the coming weeks.