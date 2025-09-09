Ghana Launches Nkrumah Week with Musical Tribute

Ghana will honor its founding president with a week-long celebration featuring a live musical about Kwame Nkrumah’s life, officials announced Monday.

The 2025 NkrumahFest will run from September 15-21, culminating in performances of “Black Star: The Teacher of Africa,” a musical directed by Ato Ghartey that chronicles the life and vision of Ghana’s first president.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, announced the festivities during a meeting with the musical’s cast. President John Mahama is expected to attend the celebrations in Nkroful, Nkrumah’s birthplace, according to festival organizers.

The production has attracted international attention, with Nollywood veteran Segun Arinze arriving in Ghana this week to participate in the stage play. The musical will be performed live in Ellembelle and broadcast via satellite to reach global audiences.

“As the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, the birthplace of Nkrumah, I have made it my duty to uplift his legacy both at home and abroad,” Buah said in a social media announcement. He described the annual “Journey to Nkroful” as a tradition that has grown in significance since its inception.

The festival will begin with community clean-up activities in Nkroful on September 15-16, followed by the Osagyefo football competition. The celebration will honor Nkrumah, who was born on September 21, 1909, and led Ghana to independence in 1957.

The musical represents a creative approach to preserving Nkrumah’s legacy for younger generations. “Black Star: The Teacher of Africa” explores his role in Ghana’s independence movement and his vision for African unity, themes that remain relevant in contemporary continental politics.

Buah emphasized the educational value of the celebration, noting that each year’s activities combine entertainment with historical education. The week-long format allows for comprehensive programming that reaches different community segments.

The festival reflects growing efforts across Africa to celebrate founding leaders through arts and culture. Similar initiatives in other countries have successfully engaged youth while preserving historical narratives for future generations.

Nkrumah, often called “Osagyefo” meaning “Redeemer,” served as Ghana’s first president from 1960 until his overthrow in 1966. His Pan-Africanist ideology influenced independence movements across the continent, earning him the title “Man of the Millennium” from African historians.

The celebration occurs during a period of renewed interest in Nkrumah’s teachings, particularly his emphasis on African unity and economic independence. Contemporary leaders frequently reference his vision when discussing continental integration and development strategies.

Organizers expect the satellite broadcast to reach Ghanaian diaspora communities worldwide, extending the celebration’s impact beyond national borders. The format demonstrates how traditional commemorations can adapt to modern technology while maintaining cultural authenticity.

The event reinforces Ellembelle’s role as a pilgrimage destination for those studying African liberation movements. Nkroful has become increasingly significant as scholars and tourists seek to understand the origins of Ghana’s independence struggle.