Ghana Launches Nationwide Gun Amnesty to Combat Rising Violence

Ghana has launched a six week gun amnesty program allowing citizens to surrender unregistered firearms without facing prosecution, as authorities confront escalating gun violence that has claimed hundreds of lives this year. The initiative runs from 1 December 2025 through 15 January 2026, with officials warning that anyone found with illegal weapons after the deadline will face severe penalties.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak announced the program during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, describing it as a compassionate yet decisive response to a surge in armed robberies and gun related murders. The minister disclosed that Ghana recorded 628 robbery incidents and 340 murders involving firearms in the first seven months of 2025 alone, approaching the totals for all of 2024, when authorities documented 1,219 robbery cases and 552 murders.

The amnesty program forms part of a comprehensive national security strategy that includes enhanced community engagement, intelligence led policing, and strengthened border controls designed to prevent illegal firearms from entering the country. The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) collaborated with the Interior Ministry and Ghana Police Service to design the initiative following consultations with traditional leaders, religious organizations, and civil society groups.

Under the program, individuals who voluntarily surrender illegal weapons will be recognized as patriots contributing to national peace rather than facing criminal prosecution. Authorities established designated collection points at police stations and district commands across the country’s sixteen regions, with specially trained officers handling weapon intake procedures following a Training of Trainers program completed earlier this month.

Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi emphasized that participants would not face interrogation, arrest, or prosecution during the amnesty window. He described the initiative as Ghana’s most elaborate gun amnesty program, noting that while previous amnesties had been declared, this marks the first time officers received systematic training to manage the collection process effectively.

The government imposed a temporary ban on firearm use during traditional celebrations throughout the amnesty period, targeting celebratory gunfire that routinely causes injuries and deaths during festive seasons. Minister Mubarak said the ban applies to all weapons, including ceremonial gunpowder, at events such as funerals, festivals, and community gatherings where pump action shotguns, pistols, and even AK 47 rifles have been displayed.

Regional ministers have been tasked with engaging chiefs and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with the temporary ban. After the amnesty concludes, authorities plan to work with traditional authorities to establish training and regulation programs for individuals who handle ceremonial gunpowder, allowing cultural traditions to continue safely under proper oversight.

The ministry suspended new firearm permits during the amnesty period as an additional control measure. Advanced weapon detection devices will replace standard metal detectors at border checkpoints as part of efforts to intercept illegal arms trafficking routes that supply criminal networks across West Africa.

Security analysts have cautioned that the program’s success depends heavily on public cooperation, logistical readiness at collection centers, and government assurance that surrendered weapons cannot be traced back to owners for future prosecution. NACSA data reveals that gun violence incidents jumped from fifteen in the first quarter of 2024 to fifty three during the same period in 2025, representing a 253 percent increase.

Armed robbery, violent confrontations, and chieftaincy disputes account for more than 60 percent of gun violence incidents recorded this year, according to NACSA reports. The commission noted that over 85 percent of weapons recovered during crimes originated from foreign manufacturers, highlighting the cross border nature of arms trafficking affecting Ghana and neighboring countries.

Minister Mubarak warned that security agencies will conduct aggressive operations to retrieve illegal weapons and arrest offenders once the amnesty expires. Police and military forces will target criminal hotspots, gang territories, and known trafficking networks across the country, with intelligence units focusing on syndicates operating in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Middle Belt regions where gun violence concentration remains highest.

The minister appealed to religious leaders, traditional chiefs, opinion leaders, and media organizations to amplify public education campaigns encouraging weapon surrender. He declared that Ghana’s children deserve playgrounds rather than battlefields, urging citizens to choose dialogue over violence with the rallying cry of “Guns down, Ghana up.”

The Interior Ministry plans to roll out nationwide public awareness campaigns ahead of the December start date, utilizing radio broadcasts, community meetings with regional ministers, and training sessions for amnesty officers. Authorities expect significant weapon recovery based on the scale of training and coordination invested in the program compared to previous amnesty attempts that yielded limited results.

Ghana’s gun violence surge mirrors broader security challenges facing West African nations struggling with porous borders, armed groups, and the proliferation of small arms fueling criminal enterprises and communal conflicts. The Economic Community of West African States has identified illegal weapons as a primary driver of regional instability affecting cross border trade, agricultural production, and investment in multiple member countries.