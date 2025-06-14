Ghana Launches Nationwide Child Immunization Survey

The Ghana Health Service will conduct a comprehensive immunization assessment from June 16-30, 2025, evaluating vaccine coverage for 1.3 million children under five across all regions.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) survey aims to verify vaccination records, identify underserved populations, and improve disease prevention strategies.

EPI Program Manager Dr. Selorm Kutsoati emphasized the survey’s role in strengthening Ghana’s immunization systems, with 160 trained data collectors visiting households under supervision from health officials and international partners including WHO and UNICEF. “This evidence-based approach will help us close immunization gaps and protect more children,” Kutsoati stated.

The exercise specifically examines whether children received routine vaccines like polio, measles, and DPT during scheduled Child Welfare Clinic visits. Health authorities urge full public cooperation, noting the findings will guide national health policy and resource allocation.

Ghana’s immunization coverage currently stands at 77% for basic vaccines, with regional disparities requiring targeted interventions. The survey follows recent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in neighboring countries, underscoring the need for accurate immunization data.