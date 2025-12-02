Ghana Launches National Net Metering Portal, Unlocking 12,000 Free Solar Connections in Landmark Clean Energy Push

Ghana on Monday launched a nationwide Net Metering Project and Web Application Portal—ushering in a new era in the country’s clean energy transition—under the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition’s Scaling Up Renewable Energy Programme (SREP-Ghana). The multilateral-funded initiative aims to expand access to affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity while accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar across homes, businesses and public institutions.

The program, financed by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Climate Investment Funds (CIF), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Government of Ghana, is being implemented in partnership with the Energy Commission, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

The launch event, held in Accra, formally unveiled an integrated digital platform that will serve as the national gateway for all net metering applications. The portal enables Ghanaians to apply for free smart net meters, track installation progress and access subsidies for new rooftop solar systems.

A Major Step Toward Ghana’s Energy Transition

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Minister for Energy and Green Transition Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, Deputy Minister Richard Gyan Mensah described the launch as “the moment we have all been waiting for,” highlighting Ghana’s long journey toward distributed renewable energy since the passage of the Renewable Energy Act 832 in 2011.

“Distributed renewable energy is now Ghana’s fastest-growing sector,” he said. “This user-friendly portal will enable homes, businesses and public facilities to apply for smart net metering under SREP, optimize their investments and help us track every renewable energy system installed in the country.”

Gyan Mensah said SREP is pivotal to achieving the national target of 10% renewable energy penetration by 2030, adding that 12,000 net metering installations—including 1,089 for public buildings—will be deployed under the program. The remaining installations will go to households, SMEs and private institutions.

He further urged ECG, NEDCo, the Energy Commission, VRA and PURC to link the portal to their websites to “ensure seamless accessibility” for emerging prosumers.

SECO and AfDB Lead Financing for Transformative Solar Rollout

The net metering component offers 12,000 free smart net meters nationwide. SECO is financing the meters, while AfDB, CIF and the Government of Ghana are supporting capital subsidies for new rooftop solar installations ranging from 2 to 10 kWp. Importantly, subsidies under the scheme are paid directly to prequalified EPC installers, reducing upfront costs for consumers.

The project will also install solar PV systems on 1,089 public facilities, including hospitals, secondary schools and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) buildings. SECO is additionally supporting a pilot feeder-level battery storage system to demonstrate grid stability solutions for ECG and NEDCo.

Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger commended the collaboration, saying the new portal will be “faster, more transparent, fully trackable and open to all households, SMEs and public institutions nationwide.”

“This project empowers electricity consumers to become energy producers,” she said. “It will stimulate entrepreneurship, create jobs in the solar sector, strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

AfDB: ‘A Critical Milestone in Ghana’s Clean Energy Future’

Eyerusalem Fasika, Country Manager for the African Development Bank, said the launch represents “a significant milestone in Ghana’s energy journey.”

AfDB is providing US$27 million in grant financing, part of a larger package that includes US$28.49 million from CIF, US$13.3 million from SECO and US$16 million from the Government of Ghana. The project targets 59 communities across nine districts, aiming to connect more than 750 small enterprises, 400 schools and 200 health centers.

“Nearly 2,900 jobs will be created, with at least 30% reserved for women and young people,” Fasika said. “Together, we are lighting the way to a brighter, cleaner and more inclusive energy future for Ghana.”

She added that AfDB and partners are preparing a second phase that will deploy over 75 additional mini-grids and integrate clean cooking interventions for underserved rural communities.

Energy Commission: A Journey That Began in 2009

In her welcome address, Eunice Biritwum, Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, traced Ghana’s net metering journey back to the 2009 pilot project on grid-connected solar PV systems.

She highlighted regulatory milestones—including the updated Net Metering Code and PURC’s revised tariff methodology—which laid the foundation for nationwide implementation.

“What we are launching today is the culmination of over a decade of persistence and collaboration,” Biritwum said. “This platform removes bottlenecks and ensures transparent coordination across ministries, regulators, utilities and development partners.”

Commitments from ECG, NEDCo and Installers

Ing. Afriyiea Arhin, representing ECG, pledged the utility’s commitment to:

* Seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

* Providing a transparent gateway for renewable energy access via the new portal.

* Ensuring credible and reliable billing for all prosumers.

“It’s been a long and difficult journey, but today we see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Representatives from NEDCo and solar installers associations—REAG and AGSI—also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring high-quality installations and strong collaboration with the government and regulators.

SREP: Lighting Ghana for Life

The Scaling Up Renewable Energy Programme (SREP) consists of three components:

* Component 1: Construction of 35 mini-grids and 700 climate-resilient solar home systems for island and off-grid communities.

* Component 2: Deployment of 12,000 smart net meters, national rollout of rooftop solar PV for public and private facilities, and piloting of battery energy storage.

* Component 3: Capacity building, technical assistance and project management.

SREP’s overarching goals include increasing renewable energy penetration to 13.5% (excluding hydropower), reducing CO₂ emissions by 0.72 million tons, and supporting universal electricity access by 2030.

A Future Powered by Ghanaian Sunlight

The launch of the Net Metering Project and Application Portal signals a major shift in Ghana’s electricity landscape—one where consumers become producers, public institutions reduce operational costs and small businesses thrive under lower energy expenses.

“This platform is ready to serve homes, SMEs and public institutions,” Ambassador Giger said. “And it is ready to accelerate Ghana’s solar adoption at scale.”

Deputy Minister Gyan Mensah concluded with a pledge of unwavering support from the government and partners: “Together, we are electrifying Ghana, fostering sustainable growth and securing a cleaner planet for generations.”

By Kingsley Asiedu