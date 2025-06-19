Ghana Launches National HPV Vaccination Drive Against Cervical Cancer

Ghana has taken delivery of 441,860 doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines in a landmark public health initiative to combat cervical cancer, the country’s second most prevalent female cancer.

The shipment, facilitated by UNICEF, launches a phased national rollout beginning with a five-day mass vaccination campaign in September 2025, targeting girls aged 9-14 years.

The Ghana Health Service will spearhead the immunization drive, after which the vaccine will become part of routine free vaccinations for 9-year-old girls through the Expanded Programme on Immunization. UNICEF anticipates supplying over 2.5 million doses to support the sustained program. “This intervention protects girls long before cancer risks emerge,” stated health authorities, noting the vaccine’s proven effectiveness in preventing up to 90% of cervical cancer cases when administered early.

Cervical cancer claims approximately 2,797 Ghanaian women annually, with limited screening and treatment access exacerbating mortality rates. The HPV vaccine introduction addresses critical barriers including cost and awareness that have hindered prevention efforts. Ghana joins 140+ nations that have incorporated the vaccine into national immunization schedules since its WHO prequalification in 2006.

The initiative aligns with global cervical cancer elimination strategies, which prioritize vaccination, screening and treatment. Health experts project the program could prevent thousands of future cancer cases, preserving women’s health and productivity. With sub-Saharan Africa bearing 21% of global cervical cancer burdens despite having 12% of the female population, Ghana’s vaccination campaign establishes a critical benchmark for regional cancer prevention efforts.