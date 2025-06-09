Ghana Launches National Business Agenda for Youth, Women Entrepreneurs

The National Business Agenda (NBA), a comprehensive framework to dismantle barriers for youth and women-led enterprises, launched in Accra through collaboration between the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), government agencies, and development partners.

Developed with technical support from the Investment Climate Reform Facility, the agenda targets five reform pillars: policy regulation, finance access, market entry, digital infrastructure, and enterprise support systems.

GCYE CEO Sherif Ghali emphasized evidence-based foundations: “This captures what entrepreneurs consistently demanded.” Ghana Enterprise Agency CEO Margaret Magoo formally inaugurated the NBA, committing to implementation as “a tool to accelerate inclusion, especially in underserved regions.” The initiative proposes concrete solutions for credit limitations, gender disparities in procurement, and outdated regulations.

A new Public-Private Dialogue Platform will convene stakeholders regularly to track progress. EU Delegation representative Malgorzata Pitura noted alignment with inclusive growth goals, while British Council’s Nii Doodo praised its “evidence-driven, locally-grounded model.”

With over half of Ghana’s population under 25 and women underrepresented in formal entrepreneurship, the NBA addresses systemic economic exclusion amid persistent youth unemployment challenges.