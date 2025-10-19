Ghana Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Eastern and Western Regions

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining escalated this week as two national task forces — the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and the Blue Water Guards — launched simultaneous and sweeping operations across the Eastern and Western regions, targeting environmental destruction and reclaiming vital water sources and lands.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, Oct. 17, Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, said the coordinated operations mark a renewed national commitment to eradicating illegal mining, also known as “galamsey,” from Ghana’s ecosystems.

Targeted Raids Across Regions

Beginning Monday, Oct. 13, NAIMOS operatives stormed multiple illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, including Oda Nkwanta, Akanteng–Asamankese, Old Abirem, Kyenkyenku, and the Oboho Forest Reserve in the Ayensuano District. The task force uncovered vast environmental damage, including destruction of cocoa farms and pollution of River Birim tributaries.

Miners reportedly fled upon the task force’s arrival, abandoning three excavators, five motorbikes, four excavator batteries, five computer monitors, and other mining equipment. In Oboho, four excavators were found hidden in surrounding villages, raising concerns about the sophistication and possible external support for these operations.

Three individuals were arrested in Old Abirem and are currently assisting with investigations, officials confirmed.

Simultaneously, the Blue Water Guards executed high-impact operations in the Western Region — targeting illegal mining along the River Bonsa and Mansi River. Locations included Mpohor, Wassa Agona, Bogoso, Bayerigya, and Ehyireso.

At Mile 9 in Mpohor, a mining machine was seized and destroyed on Tuesday. By Wednesday, task forces had seized and destroyed 22 pumping machines and 18 Changfang gold extraction units in Wassa Agona. Further raids on Thursday in Ehyireso and Bayerigya resulted in the destruction of additional machinery and tools.

Tally of Enforcement Actions

From Oct. 13–16, the joint operations yielded the following:

 Arrests: 3 individuals in Eastern Region (Old Abirem)

 Seizures:

 12 excavators across Eastern Region

 5 motorbikes, 4 excavator batteries, and 5 computer monitors at Oda Nkwanta

 24 pumping machines (13 burnt at Bayerigya)

 20 Changfang machines (18 burnt at Mpohor and Ehyireso)

 Destroyed Equipment:

 2 heavy-duty water pumps and several fuel drums at Old Abirem

 Multiple makeshift shelters at Old Abirem and Kyenkyenku

 Numerous boards, tools, and mining components across both regions

Government Reaffirms Commitment

Mawuenyefia emphasized that the operations are not isolated but part of a larger, sustained nationwide strategy to restore Ghana’s natural environment and protect critical water bodies from illegal mining syndicates.

“These actions are evidence of the Ministry’s resolve to reclaim degraded lands and protect the livelihoods of communities affected by illegal mining,” she said.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, through NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guards, has vowed to maintain pressure on illegal miners and their financiers in the weeks and months ahead.

By Kingsley Asiedu