Ghana Launches Local Gold Refining Operations Next Month

Ghana Gold Board announces partnership with Bank of Ghana to begin processing precious metal domestically instead of exporting semi-processed ore.

Ghana will begin refining gold locally from October 2025 under a new partnership between the Ghana Gold Board, the Bank of Ghana, and domestic refineries, marking a significant shift from decades of exporting semi-processed precious metals.

Ghana Gold Board Chief Executive Sammy Gyamfi announced the initiative during the maiden Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra on Tuesday, describing it as a critical step toward capturing more value from the country’s mineral wealth.

The Ghana Gold Board will begin refining gold locally from October 2025 as part of a new partnership with the Bank of Ghana and local refineries, ending Ghana’s longstanding practice of exporting gold in its semi-processed dore form for final processing abroad.

Ghana currently exports most of its gold as dore, a crude, semi-pure form that requires additional processing before it can be traded as bullion on international markets. The new domestic refining initiative aims to retain higher revenues while creating employment and developing downstream industries.

Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining sector recorded 66.7 tonnes of gold exports valued at approximately $6 billion between January and August 2025, already surpassing the entire 2024 output of 63 tonnes worth $4.6 billion. Small-scale exports have also surpassed large-scale mining operations, which exported 65.1 tonnes valued at about $5.6 billion during the same period.

GoldBod has secured land at Kotoka International Airport’s cargo village to construct an ultramodern ISO-certified assay laboratory, shifting Ghana’s gold testing from traditional water-density methods to the internationally recognized fire assay standard. The facility will accompany plans for a wholly state-owned, international-standard gold refinery at the same location.

Gyamfi outlined longer-term ambitions to develop a “gold village” modeled on Dubai’s gold souk, integrating refining, jewelry manufacturing, and trading within a single ecosystem. Such a hub could position Ghana as a leading center for jewelry and ornament production across the continent.

The domestic refining initiative addresses Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading gold producer while continuing to export raw materials rather than finished products. Gyamfi characterized this as a “national shame” that requires urgent correction to maximize economic benefits from the country’s mineral resources.

Implementation success will depend heavily on partnerships with financial institutions to fund value-adding investments including refining equipment, maintenance, and jewelry fabrication capabilities. Without adequate capital support, Ghana risks continuing as a supplier of raw resources rather than a producer of finished goods.

The announcement comes as global gold prices have reached record highs above $3,670 per ounce, driven by expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and weakening dollar conditions. Higher gold prices could enhance revenues from Ghana’s expanded refining operations once they become operational.

Ghana’s mining sector has undergone significant reforms in recent years, with authorities implementing stricter oversight of artisanal and small-scale operations while combating illegal mining activities. The sector’s contribution to foreign exchange earnings has grown substantially, making value addition through local processing increasingly attractive.

The domestic refining initiative represents broader government efforts to move beyond raw material exports toward manufacturing and processing industries that capture more economic value within Ghana’s borders. Success could serve as a model for other mineral-rich African nations seeking to maximize returns from natural resource endowments.

Bank of Ghana Governor has emphasized the importance of gold purchases for strengthening foreign exchange reserves, with the central bank recently taking delivery of nearly 100 kilograms of large-scale gold as part of reserve diversification efforts.

The October launch timeline suggests Ghana has completed necessary technical preparations and secured required partnerships to begin domestic gold refining operations. The initiative’s impact on export revenues and employment creation will become clearer as operations commence and scale up over coming months.

Technical specifications for the new refining operations and capacity targets were not disclosed during the convention announcement. The Gold Coast Refinery has been identified as one of the local facilities participating in the partnership arrangement with GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana.