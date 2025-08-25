Ghana launches investigation into helicopter crash that killed two ministers

Ghana’s government has begun formal investigations into the military helicopter crash that killed eight people earlier this month, including two cabinet ministers.

The inquiry board, chaired by National Security Coordinator Abdul-Osman Razak, started work Monday after receiving a preliminary report on the August 6 accident. The team has 30 days to submit its findings to government according to a Defense Ministry statement.

Defense Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the eight fatalities when the military aircraft went down in Ghana’s Ashanti Region. All occupants aboard the helicopter died in the crash.

The investigation board includes members from the Ghana Air Force and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, with advisers from the United States Air Force providing technical expertise. Officials said the panel may invite additional local and international experts to assist with the probe.

A preliminary investigation team had been gathering evidence since the crash occurred to prepare materials for the formal inquiry. That team presented its initial findings Monday, allowing the main investigation to commence.

The Defense Ministry statement said the board would examine all available evidence related to the accident. The investigation aims to determine the cause of the crash and identify any safety recommendations for military aviation operations.

The August 6 incident marked one of the most serious aviation accidents involving senior government officials in recent Ghanaian history. Both deceased ministers held key portfolios in the current administration.

Ghana’s military operates various helicopter types for transport and security operations across the country. The specific aircraft type involved in the crash was not identified in Monday’s statement.