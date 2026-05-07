Ghana Launches House Project for Glasgow 2026 Games

Ghana officially launched its “Ghana House” project for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday in Accra, positioning the initiative as a cultural, hospitality, and trade diplomacy platform extending well beyond sport.

The Commonwealth Sports Federation of Ghana held the press and media launch at the Ange Hill Hotel in East Legon. Former Finance Minister Seth Tekpe performed the ceremony on behalf of Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, saying Ghana’s presence in Glasgow would showcase the country’s fashion, food, and culture alongside its athletes.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams described Ghana House as the country’s official hospitality and marketing hub in Scotland, designed to attract business interest and support national competitors throughout the Games. He stressed that the event carries implications for investment, tourism, and diplomacy that outlast any podium moment.

“When athletes win, Ghana wins. Let’s place athletes at the center,” Adams said.

Richard Akpokavie, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation Ghana (CGFGhana) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), pledged that the country would return from Glasgow with medals, investments, and expanded opportunities.

Kobi Wowome, Chairman of the Ghana House Committee, outlined the concept for the media, describing the project as a hospitality and commercial platform built to deliver tangible returns for Ghana beyond the competition venue.

Ernest Danso, serving as Chef du Mission (CDM) for Glasgow 2026, said his team is prioritizing athlete welfare, intensive preparation, and pre-Games training camps, with a firm target of raising Ghana’s medal count.

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) is expected to leverage the Games to advance trade and investment ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom. British High Commission representative Hooman Nouruzi, attending in place of the High Commissioner, affirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, and Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, were among the dignitaries present at the launch.

Ghana will compete across 10 sports at the Games, including athletics, swimming, 3×3 basketball, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, gymnastics, netball, and judo. The XXIII Commonwealth Games runs from July 23 to August 2, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.