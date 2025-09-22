Ghana Launches Historic Space Conference in October

Ghana will host its maiden Space Conference from October 6-8, 2025, at the University of Ghana’s Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER), marking a significant milestone in the country’s space technology ambitions.

The conference, taking place at the University of Ghana’s ISSER facility in Accra, aims to advance Ghana’s space agenda and showcase Africa’s growing capabilities in space science and technology. The event represents Ghana’s strategic positioning within Africa’s space economy, which is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2026.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Ghana leads the organizing consortium, partnering with the University of Ghana, Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI), Ghana Meteorological Agency, All Nations University, Spacehubs Africa, and Agbedus Consult. This collaboration demonstrates cross-sector commitment to developing Ghana’s space capabilities.

The conference theme “Harnessing Space Technology for Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth” reflects Ghana’s approach to leveraging space science for national development priorities. Programming includes keynote addresses by leading space entrepreneurs, scientists, and policymakers alongside panel discussions covering satellite technology, space policy, education, commercial applications, and climate monitoring.

Ghana’s space program has achieved notable milestones since launching GhanaSat-1 in 2017 for educational purposes. The Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute was first established as a Centre under the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences in January 2011 and launched in May 2012, providing the institutional foundation for current developments.

Ghana officially launched its National Space Policy and national space agency—the Ghana Space Agency in November 2024, establishing the regulatory framework necessary for expanded space activities. This policy development precedes the conference and provides context for discussions on commercialization and international cooperation.

The conference targets diverse stakeholders including government officials, international organizations, scientists, academics, entrepreneurs, private sector leaders, youth innovators, and global space experts. This multi-sector approach reflects Ghana’s comprehensive strategy for space technology development.

Youth and women engagement initiatives represent key conference components, addressing skills development needs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. These programs aim to build human capacity essential for sustaining Ghana’s space ambitions beyond the inaugural conference.

Field visits to the Ghana Radio Observatory in Kuntunse and Ghana Meteorological Agency headquarters will provide practical demonstrations of existing space infrastructure. These facilities showcase Ghana’s current capabilities while highlighting areas for future expansion and international collaboration.

Ghana’s space policy seeks to create an optimal environment for space activities by focusing on building essential infrastructure, developing human capacity and advancing commercialisation, while promoting international cooperation and job creation. The conference serves as a platform for implementing these policy objectives through knowledge exchange and partnership development.

The timing coincides with Africa’s broader space sector expansion, as continental governments increasingly recognize space technology’s potential for addressing development challenges. Ghana’s conference positions the country among African nations leading space technology adoption and policy development.

Exhibition opportunities for startups and innovators provide platforms for showcasing emerging technologies and connecting entrepreneurs with potential investors and partners. This commercial focus aligns with Ghana’s strategy for developing sustainable space industry ecosystems.

Conference organizers have designated contact persons for media engagement, with Prosper Adiku serving as Project Manager and Benjamin Kwasi Owusu as Programme Manager from Agbedus Consult, facilitating comprehensive coverage of proceedings and outcomes.

The three-day format allows for intensive programming while accommodating diverse participant schedules and interests. Sessions will likely generate policy recommendations and partnership agreements extending beyond the conference duration.