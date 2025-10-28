Ghana Launches Gun Amnesty Program Starting November 11

The Government of Ghana will launch a nationwide gun amnesty from November 11 to December 31, 2025, allowing citizens to surrender illicit firearms without facing prosecution as authorities tackle rising gun violence.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, announced the initiative aimed at reducing the proliferation of illegal weapons across the country.

Executive Secretary of NACSA, Dr. Adam Bonaa, confirmed the timeline in an interview on TV3 New Day, stating the program will run for approximately seven weeks. The amnesty period allows individuals possessing unregistered or illegal firearms to turn them in to authorities without fear of criminal charges.

Ghana has experienced growing concerns over gun-related violence and the spread of illicit weapons in recent months. The amnesty represents a proactive approach by government to address security challenges before they escalate further.

Dr. Bonaa explained that the commission hopes to encourage voluntary compliance from citizens who may have acquired firearms through irregular channels. By offering immunity from prosecution during the designated period, authorities aim to remove dangerous weapons from circulation while avoiding punitive measures against those willing to cooperate.

The Ministry of the Interior is expected to release additional details regarding drop-off locations, procedures for surrender, and specific categories of weapons covered under the amnesty. Security experts have welcomed the initiative as a practical step toward improving public safety.

Similar gun amnesty programs in other countries have yielded mixed results, with success often depending on public awareness campaigns and trust in government assurances. NACSA indicated it will conduct extensive outreach to inform communities about the program and its benefits.

The commission emphasized that after December 31, law enforcement will intensify efforts to identify and prosecute individuals found with illegal firearms.