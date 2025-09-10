Ghana Launches Groundbreaking Rugby Programme for Girls

The Ghana Rugby Football Union will launch World Rugby’s pioneering girls’ participation programme on Friday, marking a historic moment for women’s sport development in West Africa and creating new pathways for teenage girls to access elite rugby competition.

Rugby Rising Play, scheduled to launch at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium on September 12, represents World Rugby’s first bespoke programme specifically designed to recruit and retain teenage girls in rugby. The initiative aims to build a structured pathway from grassroots participation to Tier 1 international competition.

The programme targets girls with no prior rugby experience, providing structured introduction through 10 tailored sessions that build basic rugby skills while emphasizing the sport’s core values of teamwork, discipline, respect, and integrity.

Ghana becomes among the first countries globally to implement the programme, which forms part of World Rugby’s broader Impact Beyond 2025 initiative launched last month to harness the momentum from the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

The timing proves significant as women’s rugby experiences unprecedented global growth. Government funding in the UK alone has committed £12.13 million to the sport through March 2025, aiming to create opportunities for 100,000 female participants.

For Ghana’s rugby development, the programme represents a crucial step toward building competitive women’s teams. The West African nation has steadily developed its rugby infrastructure in recent years, with the Ghana Rugby Football Union registered as a not-for-profit entity in March 2020 and recognized by the National Sports Authority.

The programme addresses a critical gap in African rugby development, where opportunities for girls and women remain limited compared to established rugby nations. By focusing on teenage participants, Rugby Rising Play targets the age group most likely to develop into future international competitors.

Each participant will experience 10 empowering sessions designed to build confidence and unlock potential. The holistic approach extends beyond technical rugby skills to develop leadership qualities and personal growth through sport.

Ghana’s implementation of the programme could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to develop women’s rugby. The structured pathway approach offers clear progression routes from beginner level through to potential international selection.

The launch coincides with heightened global attention on women’s rugby, with the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup currently taking place in England between August 22 and September 27. This timing provides immediate inspiration and visible role models for new participants.

Ghana Rugby Football Union officials describe the launch as “more than just a programme” but rather “a movement” toward empowering young girls and shaping rugby’s future across Africa. The initiative reflects growing recognition that sustainable sport development requires dedicated focus on women’s participation.

The programme’s success in Ghana could influence World Rugby’s expansion strategy across Africa, a continent increasingly important to rugby’s global growth. With structured coaching materials and proven methodologies, Rugby Rising Play offers scalable solutions for nations seeking to develop women’s rugby from grassroots level.

Friday’s launch represents the culmination of months of preparation by Ghana Rugby Football Union coaches and administrators. The programme will initially target schools and community groups in Greater Accra, with plans for national expansion based on initial results.

As rugby seeks to establish itself as a truly global sport, programmes like Rugby Rising Play demonstrate commitment to inclusive development. Ghana’s leadership in implementing this initiative positions the country at the forefront of African rugby development and women’s sport advancement.

The success of Ghana’s Rugby Rising Play programme could provide valuable lessons for other developing rugby nations while offering tangible pathways for the next generation of African rugby stars.