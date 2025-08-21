Ghana Launches Green Cooling Push to Cut AC Emissions

Ghana is taking a significant step toward a cooler, cleaner future with the launch of a new national program aimed at revolutionizing its air conditioning sector.

The Ghana Green Cooling Programme is a collaborative effort between the Environmental Protection Agency, the German Development Cooperation, and the Energy Commission.

This initiative promotes the use of “green” split air conditioners that run on a natural refrigerant called R290. These units consume far less energy and have a drastically lower impact on the climate compared to conventional ACs.

With Ghana’s air conditioning demand projected to grow by 30 percent before 2030, the environmental stakes are high. Without intervention, this surge would lock in decades of high emissions and energy use.

The program is part of the country’s commitment to both the Paris and Kigali Agreements. It also comes with a financial incentive from Switzerland’s KLIK Foundation, which helped fund the initiative to offset the initially higher cost of these efficient units.

By adopting this technology, Ghana isn’t just upgrading its cooling—it’s setting a precedent for climate-friendly development across Africa.