Ghana Launches Global Export Push Through Made-in-Ghana Bazaar

Ghana’s government has positioned the annual Made-in-Ghana Bazaar as a strategic economic diplomacy tool, with officials announcing plans to establish permanent international retail outlets for local products across multiple continents.

Deputy Trade Minister Sampson Ahi described the three-day event as evolving beyond a simple exhibition into a comprehensive platform connecting Ghanaian producers with global markets and diplomatic networks. The initiative directly supports Ghana’s broader export diversification strategy amid efforts to reduce import dependency.

This year’s bazaar, themed “Championing Economic Diplomacy: Connecting Producers, Markets, and Opportunities,” showcases processed cocoa, shea butter, textiles, handicrafts, and value-added minerals to foreign diplomats, trade experts, and business associations.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that promoting Made-in-Ghana products has become a formal performance indicator for the country’s diplomatic missions worldwide. The ministry has already established Made-in-Ghana corners in 12 embassies, with plans to expand into permanent international retail locations.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah challenged Ghana’s ambassadors to become active sales representatives for local products, emphasizing that even promoting Ghanaian chocolate in host countries constitutes successful diplomatic work. His remarks underscore the government’s commitment to leveraging diplomatic channels for trade promotion.

The bazaar represents a collaborative effort between the Foreign Affairs and Trade ministries, with support from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Export-Import Bank. These institutions provide financing, market development assistance, and investment facilitation for participating businesses.

Officials highlighted growing international demand for Ghanaian palm oil, cashew nuts, cocoa products, beverages, and agricultural tools. Specific brands including GIHOC Distilleries, Kasapreko, Joy Industries, and Crocodile Machetes have reportedly attracted significant foreign buyer interest.

The event aligns with Ghana’s positioning within the African Continental Free Trade Area, where officials believe the Made-in-Ghana brand can capture expanded continental market opportunities while integrating into global value chains.

A comprehensive product directory being developed for this year’s bazaar will serve as a global catalog distributed through Ghana’s diplomatic network. Officials expect this directory to evolve into a strategic trade tool supporting business-to-business linkages internationally.

The bazaar supports several government flagship programs, including the Rapid Industrialisation for Jobs Initiative, Women in Trade Programme, and Accelerated Export Development Programme, all designed to create employment while expanding export capacity.

Since its 2018 inception by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar has grown into what officials describe as an institutionalized flagship event demonstrating Ghana’s commitment to economic diplomacy as a driver of national development.