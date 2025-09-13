Ghana Launches GH¢13.9bn Infrastructure Blitz to Transform Economy

Ghana will deploy GH¢13.9 billion in transformative infrastructure spending next year under an ambitious “Big Push” initiative designed to reshape the nation’s economic landscape and close critical development gaps.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko revealed the massive investment plan during the KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow in Accra, announcing that funding will escalate to GH¢21.2 billion by 2028 as the government accelerates its infrastructure modernization drive.

The multi-billion-cedi programme will draw financing primarily from petroleum revenues through the Annual Budget Funding Amount and mineral royalties, channeling resources into roads, energy systems, digital networks, and comprehensive urban-rural development projects.

“This represents an economic reset, not incremental improvements,” Ampem emphasized, describing the initiative as a US$10 billion infrastructure revolution that will fundamentally alter Ghana’s development trajectory.

Ghana confronts a staggering infrastructure challenge requiring approximately US$37 billion annually over three decades to achieve meaningful development targets across all sectors. Maintaining existing infrastructure alone demands an additional US$8 billion yearly investment, highlighting the scale of underinvestment.

The country’s infrastructure performance reflects this chronic shortfall, scoring just 47 out of 100 on the Global Infrastructure Hub index compared to higher averages among lower-middle-income nations. The gap affects every aspect of economic activity, from transportation bottlenecks to unreliable power supply.

“Our cities demand modern transport networks. Industries require consistent energy supply. Farmers need contemporary irrigation systems. Young Ghanaians expect digital connectivity for future opportunities,” Ampem stated, outlining the comprehensive scope of infrastructure needs.

The Deputy Minister acknowledged that public resources alone cannot bridge the massive financing gap, positioning public-private partnerships as essential mechanisms for project delivery. The government recognizes fiscal constraints while facing expansive infrastructure demands across multiple sectors.

“PPPs represent necessity, not preference,” he declared, announcing that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund will create Special Purpose Vehicles to mobilize private capital, blended financing, and international development resources.

These financing structures aim to attract domestic and foreign investors seeking opportunities in transportation, energy generation, digital infrastructure, and urban development projects. The government promises clear frameworks and sustained political commitment under President Mahama’s administration.

The announcement occurred during the KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow, themed “Unlocking Ghana’s Public-Private Partnership Potential: Bridging Reform and Results.” The gathering assembled policymakers, investors, engineers, and business leaders to develop accelerated infrastructure delivery strategies.

Ampem concluded by urging investor participation in Ghana’s infrastructure transformation, emphasizing that private sector innovation, capital, and technical expertise are crucial for realizing the ambitious development agenda.

The “Big Push” initiative positions Ghana among African nations pursuing large-scale infrastructure investment to stimulate economic growth and improve living standards through modern transportation, reliable energy, and comprehensive digital connectivity.